Padraig Harrington rules out second tilt at Ryder Cup captaincy

PADRAIG HARRINGTON HAS ruled out taking on the European Ryder Cup captaincy a second time.

Harrington was captain for Europe’s decisive defeat at Whistling Straits last year, but demurred when asked today if he wanted a second bite at the cherry.

“I think there’s plenty of people who have a future of being Ryder Cup captain, and I think everyone should be given that chance”, said Harrington at the first day of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick.

“I had my chance. As much as I loved the experience of being Ryder Cup captain, and I really did, it was a tough call and I don’t see myself going back into that arena. It’s one and done, and it’s a bigger event than the individual. There are plenty of people out there who will do the job justice.”

Whether those who have defected to the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour will be permitted to play in the Ryder Cup from now on remains shrouded in doubt, though US captain Zach Johnson recently indicated American players will not be eligible. There are several players from the LIV tour playing in Limerick this week, including Graeme McDowell, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, and Dustin Johnson.

“All of these guys are my friends”, said Harrington when asked his opinion on whether the LIV Tour golfers should be allowed to play the Ryder Cup. “I haven’t gone that deep into the Ryder Cup side of things. I really don’t know what the right scenario is going forward. This week, they are my friends. Being here is a little like Christmas or Thanksgiving dinner with your family, you could be a Republican and the person opposite you might be a Democrat, but you are all friends at that particular time and politics isn’t mentioned over the dinner table. We’re here for two days.

“Golf is getting a bit of a hard time at the moment. It’s great to see what we can do golf: look at the money that’s raised here, look at the people who will enjoy this weekend. It’s fantastic. It’s a little bit like a Christmas dinner. Everyone is friends here, on an individual basis here it’s not difficult. This week we’re here to have fun, and so far, so good.”

Adare Manor will host the 2027 Ryder Cup, and Harrington hailed the quality of the course, which was reconstructed in 2016 and is now maintained by a team of 50 greenkeepers.

“The golf course cannot be better”, said Harrington. “It’s as perfect as you’ll ever see a golf course today, and it’s nearly like that 365 days a year. The attention to detail and time and effort [of staff] is second to none. Not just today, it’s close to perfect all the time, in Ireland. Can you imagine, in Ireland? I can’t see there’s any more effort put in anywhere else in the world to get a golf course as good as this. The greenkeeping staff have bought into it: they want to be the best. Everyone in this community wants Adare Manor to be the best.”