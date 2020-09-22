BE PART OF THE TEAM

Irish international Arter joins Championship club in permanent deal

The midfielder has left Bournemouth for Nottingham Forest.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 9:02 PM
Arter signs deal with Nottingham Forest.
Image: Nottingham Forest Twitter
Image: Nottingham Forest Twitter

IRISH INTERNATIONAL HARRY Arter will remain in the Championship this season having left Bournemouth to sign a permanent deal with Nottingham Forest. 

Arter spent last season on loan with Fulham from parent club Bournemouth, but hasn’t joined the Cottagers – managed by his brother-in-law Scott Parker – in the Premier League and will instead remain in England’s second tier with Forest. 

“I felt like I was ready for a new challenge and I wanted to come to a club with a strong past and an ambitious future”, said the 30-year-old midfielder. “It’s a Premier League club in my opinion and getting it back there is what we all want to achieve. It is a move I’m really excited about and I want to contribute in helping the club get back to the top-flight.

“I’ve been promoted twice, once with Bournemouth and once with Fulham, and they were two completely different experiences. At both clubs we had a group of determined players who knew what their end goal was and that’s what we need to have here. I feel like I can add that mentality to the squad because the older you get, the more you realise you have to try and influence people around you.

“The club and the manager have made it very clear they want me to bring that winning mentality into the dressing room and I like to think quality and experience are two things I can add to a talented group of players who were good enough to make the play-offs last season.”

Arter has forced his way back into the international fold under Stephen Kenny, and made his 17th international appearance in the 1-0 defeat to Finland at the Aviva Stadium earlier this month. 

Forest came agonisingly close to making the play-offs last season, but have made a wretched start to the new season, losing both of their opening league games. 

