'It was special' - Byrne revels in match-winning penalty for Leinster

THIS TIME LAST year, Harry Byrne had been deemed surplus to requirements in Leinster.

He had barely played in the first half of the season, so he took the option of a loan move to Pat Lam’s Bristol.

That spell in the Premiership went well for Byrne and he returned to Leinster revitalised. He started this campaign strongly and his growing form has culminated in the match-winning penalty off the bench for Leinster against La Rochelle in the Champions Cup.

Byrne took over place-kicking duties from Sam Prendergast soon after coming on in the second half and he calmly struck the winner from around 10 metres in from the right-hand touchline with the clock in the red.

“It was special, definitely special,” Byrne told Premier Sports after his side’s 25-24 win.

“I guess you don’t realise until after the kick has gone over, watching it eagerly, but delighted it went over.”

Advertisement

Leinster skipper Caelan Doris said he had no doubt that Byrne would land the kick.

There wasn’t much of a decision to make between going for goal or the corner.

“Harry wanted it,” said Doris. “I felt confident.”

Prendergast was still on the pitch, but Byrne backed himself to deal with the pressure.

“I just said to Caelan, ‘I want it,’” said Bryne.

Byrne after his winning penalty. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

“I wanted to take it. I’d taken the one before and hit it off the post, but I’d hit it well. So, I felt I wasn’t going to miss that one.

“I’d probably played for a draw a little bit with the first one so I just put it down and hit it dead centre and struck through it.”

It’s a nice moment for Byrne, whose form has impressed Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

While Farrell didn’t call him up for the November Tests, he did mention Byrne on several occasions as someone who can compete with Prendergast and Jack Crowley for Ireland’s number 10 shirt.

It remains to be seen if Byrne features in the upcoming Six Nations, having last played for Ireland during the 2024 championship.

But his revival after the loan in Bristol has certainly been a big positive for Leinster.

“It’s great, isn’t it?” said Leinster boss Cullen. “Great composure as well.

“The competition there is fantastic between him and Sam. You know, 10 and 15, they played 10 and 12 together, and they’ve both been at 10. That’s what the team needs ultimately, isn’t it? Whatever the team needs is the most important bit.

“So Harry stepped in there today, 20 minutes to go, and there’s a kick at the end. It’s great, really, really positive.”