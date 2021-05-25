BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 25 May 2021
Advertisement

Harry Maguire set to miss Europa League final after sitting out training

The defender took no part in Tuesday’s session ahead of the match with Villarreal.

By Press Association Tuesday 25 May 2021, 5:24 PM
29 minutes ago 494 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5447920
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.
Image: PA
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.
Image: PA

HARRY MAGUIRE SAT out training on the eve of the Europa League final as faint hopes of the Manchester United captain leading the side out against Villarreal were all but extinguished.

The 28-year-old centre-back sustained ankle ligament damage 16 days ago when Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi awkwardly landed on him.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had initially been upbeat about Maguire returning to skipper the side in Wednesday’s final in Gdansk, only for that positivity to wane last week despite the defender coming off his crutches.

But the centre-back’s place in the 26-man squad travelling to Poland provided renewed hope, so too Solskjaer’s suggestion he would make a late bid to be involved against Villarreal.

“Harry is just going to jog up and down the sideline, I reckon,” the United boss said in his pre-match press conference.

“He’ll probably try to join in (training) a little, but apart from that we’re looking quite good.”

Yet within an hour it was clear that Maguire would be taking no part in Tuesday’s session.

The defender, who was named in England’s provisional 33-man squad for the European Championship earlier in the day, headed to the dugout rather than the pitch as his team-mates started training.

Solskjaer went over to him 15 minutes into the session, before the United boss returned to the main group as a forlorn Maguire watched on.

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones did not travel with the squad to Poland due to injury, with the Norwegian facing some big selection decisions, including whether to start David De Gea or Dean Henderson in goal.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s always difficult to leave players out, but it’s throughout the whole season,” Solskjaer said.

“A final is a reward for what you’ve done the whole season, then if there’s a doubt between a couple it’s the form in the latter stages, of course.

“But we’ll enjoy the last session and the players will get the team tomorrow.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie