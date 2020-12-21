BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 21 December 2020
Advertisement

Harry Maguire played more than any other professional footballer in 2020

The England international, 27, played 4,745 minutes up to 17 December, the CIES Football Observatory has found.

By Press Association Monday 21 Dec 2020, 4:08 PM
6 minutes ago 127 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5307928
Harry Maguire (file pic).
Image: PA
Harry Maguire (file pic).
Harry Maguire (file pic).
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED defender Harry Maguire has played more minutes than any other professional footballer in 2020, according to new data.

The England international, 27, played 4,745 minutes up to 17 December, the CIES Football Observatory has found.

That put him 401 minutes ahead of Manchester City defender Ruben Dias among outfield players, and five ahead of Marcelo Lomba, the goalkeeper with Brazilian club Internacional.

Player workload is in the spotlight more than ever before amid a compressed 2020-21 calendar, following the suspension of competition in almost all leagues around the world in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is third in the rankings for outfield players M(4,293) with Maguire’s United team-mate Bruno Fernandes fourth on 4,164.

Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof is in seventh place, to make it three Red Devils in the top 10.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The presence of four Premier League-based players so high in the rankings for outfield players comes after a third unsuccessful vote to reintroduce the option of using five substitutes per match.

Every other major European league, plus Uefa’s main club competitions and the EFL have adopted the measure to help managers rest players, but 10 Premier League clubs voted against it at a shareholders’ meeting last week.

Liverpool’s Scottish full-back Andrew Robertson sits in 12th in the standings on 4,049 minutes with two Championship players – Reading’s Michael Morrison and Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock – rounding out the top 20 on 3,976 and 3,968 minutes respectively.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie