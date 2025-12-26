The Jukebox Man wins the King George for owner Harry Redknapp

THE JUKEBOX MAN, carrying the colours of former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp, came out on top in an epic renewal of the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park.
A quality field of eight assembled for the St Stephen’s Day highlight, with the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File joined at the head of the betting by Nicky Henderson’s recent Ascot winner Jango Baie.
After tracking the pacesetting Il Est Francais for much of the three-mile journey, Ben Pauling’s The Jukebox Man (7-1) moved to the lead before the final bend under Ben Jones, but the runners were tightly grouped as they straightened up for home.
There were still four in with a chance jumping the final fence, with The Jukebox Man, Gaelic Warrior, Jango Baie and last year’s winner Banbridge right there, but after a stirring battle and tense wait it was The Jukebox Man who was called a nose in front of the Joseph O’Brien-trained Banbridge.
Pauling said: “It’s something very special. Harry has been an exceptional owner for me and we’ve always had a huge amount of luck. I’ve always had huge faith in this horse and so has Harry as well.
“We’ve won Festival races and we’ve won Grade Ones, but this is the best we’ve achieved to date. This is good, a pretty good Christmas present!”
Redknapp said: “That’s a dream and to have a horse that good is unbelievable. I love the game, to come here on King George day and just run made me so proud, but to have the winner is special.
“What a race he has run and he jumped unbelievable. When they came to him I thought he was beat and would finish fourth, but he’s come again and the guts the horse has shown is just amazing.”
Meanwhile, Kitzbuhel produced a superb front-running display to give Willie Mullins a first victory in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park.
A Grade Three-winning hurdler and a decisive scorer on his chasing debut at Punchestown last month, Kitzbuhel was the 13-8 favourite stepping up in trip and class for this three-mile Grade One and was soon bowling along at the head of affairs in the hands of Paul Townend.
While chief market rivals Wendigo and Thomas Mor appeared to be struggling to keep up on this speed-favouring track, Kitzbuhel got into a perfect rhythm on the lead and produced some prodigious leaps in the back straight to leave the chasing pack on the back foot.
