Nenagh CBS and St Flannan's see off local rivals to advance to Harty Cup final

Dr Harty Cup semi-finals:

Nenagh CBS 1-18 Thurles CBS 0-20

St Flannan’s College, Ennis 2-19 St Joseph’s, Tulla 3-11

NENAGH CBS WILL meet St Flannan’s in the Dr Harty Cup final after both schools overturned half-time deficits against local rivals Thurles CBS and St Joseph’s, Tulla.

Eoghan Doughan was the hero as his 65th-minute free, his 12th point of the afternoon, carried Nenagh to a 1-18 to 0-20 victory to eliminate the reigning champions after a titanic tussle in front of a 2,000-capacity sold-out crowd at Templederry.

DRAMA in the Tipperary school derby 🤯



With the last puck of the game Eoghan Doughan sends @CBSNenagh into the Dr. Harty Cup final 🏆



Watch the full game back on #ClubberTV ➡ https://t.co/yMkMTpFmTc 📺 pic.twitter.com/NBe9qS6HXl — Clubber (@clubber) January 17, 2026

Advertisement

The sides were level 10 times across the hour, and were never separated by more than one score.

Doughan scored four unanswered points early on, including three from play. Thurles hit back with three points each from Tony Ryan and Jack Cahill in the opening exchanges.

Cahill, son of Tipp manager Liam, was playing with a heavily strapped knee as he swung over his first sideline cut of the afternoon.

Just as Thurles edged ahead, Patrick Ryan’s run laid the groundwork for Éanna Tucker to find the net in the 20th minute. But Thurles finished with four on the spin as Cillian Minogue’s free sent them in 0-11 to 1-7 up.

A couple of Tiarnán Ryan points moved Thurles three ahead, but Nenagh struck five of the next six, including four from Doughan.

Cahill’s second sideline of a 0-5 tally and Tiarnán Ryan’s third point levelled in a nip-and-tuck conclusion. Doughan twice nudged Nenagh ahead, but Thurles kept replying. They hadn’t enough time to do so again as Patrick Hackett drew the free for Doughan’s winner.

Meanwhile, St Flannan’s qualified for their 42nd final with another second-half comeback to overhaul St Joseph’s, Tulla, by 2-19 to 3-11 at Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg.

Matthew Corbett (1-4) and James O’Donnell (0-3) starred for St Joseph’s in the first half, with Corbett’s long-range free deemed to have crossed the line in the 23rd minute for a 1-6 to 0-7 lead.

More Flannan’s uncertainty under a high ball allowed Liam Murphy to nip in for their second goal in first-half stoppage time for a 2-9 to 0-12 advantage.

St Joseph’s clipped the first two points after the break, but wouldn’t add another white flag beyond the 38th minute.

WHAT A SEQUENCE from @StFlannans🤯🤯



Nicky Belenko gets his pocket picked on the goal line, St Flannans take it the length of the pitch, and Thomas O'Connor buries it. SENSATIONAL!🤩



Tune in NOW on #ClubberTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/83i3iaUYaP — Clubber (@clubber) January 17, 2026

As they did in their quarter-final fightback, Darragh McNamara and Thomas O’Connor bagged second-half goals in quick succession to turn a four-point deficit into a two-point lead.

Flannan’s made it 2-6 without reply before Jerry O’Connor nabbed a consolation goal on the hour.