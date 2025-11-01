Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts go nine points clear after swatting aside Dundee

HEARTS RETURNED TO winning ways with an emphatic 4-0 win over Dundee at Tynecastle to move nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Goals from Lawrence Shankland and Landry Kabore in the space of seven first-half minutes had the hosts 2-0 up by the interval, with Kabore adding a second before substitute Tomas Magnusson bagged his first goal for the club.

The Jambos, who had been held by St Mirren in midweek, took advantage of second-placed Celtic’s involvement in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers to extend their lead at the top.

Hearts remain undefeated in 11 league games this season, while back-to-back defeats leave Dundee second-bottom of the pile.

Hearts opened the scoring in the 31st minute when Harry Milne sent a great ball into the box for Shankland to drill into the bottom right corner for his 10th goal of the season.

They doubled their lead after 38 minutes when Cavan’s Oisin McEntee steered his header into the path of Kabore, who slammed into the net from close range for his first Hearts goal.

Kabore fired home from close range to put Hearts 2-0 up. Steve Welsh / PA / Alamy Stock Photo Steve Welsh / PA / Alamy Stock Photo / PA / Alamy Stock Photo

Kabore put Hearts 3-0 up in the 56th minute, following in with a slammed finish after Blair Spittal’s shot cannoned off the crossbar and landed in his path.

Simon Murray thought he had pulled a goal back for Dundee in the 62nd minute, racing on to a through ball to net into the bottom left corner, only to be flagged offside.

Alex Kyziridis saw a 22-yard free-kick brilliantly saved by Jon McCracken in the 80th minute, but the same player took a corner that was knocked in by sub Magnusson to wrap up the points.