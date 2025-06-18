Heather Payne seeking a new club as Everton allow her contract to run out

EVERTON WOMEN HAVE confirmed that Irish international Heather Payne will leave the club at the end of this month when her contract runs out.

The former Peamount United player had been with the Toffees from late August 2023, and joins Justine Vanhaevermaet on the way out.

Payne made the move to L4 in 2023, following four years in the American college system. She scored her first Everton goal in royal blue as her side progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Vanhaevermaet penned a two-year deal with the Club in August 2023 and played all but one Women’s Super League matches last season. The Belgian operated both at the heart of defence and in midfield, while also opening the scoring in the Blues’ 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

Everton Head coach Brian Sorensen said, “Heather has worked tirelessly and her improvement as a player, and a person, is clear to see. Her attitude and desire to win games has helped us massively throughout my time as head coach.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, I want to thank both players for their service and we wish them all the very best for the future.”