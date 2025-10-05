'I don’t see the difference in Fifa and Uefa banning Russia and not Israel' - Ireland boss

IRELAND BOSS Heimir Hallgrímsson says he is unsure why football’s authorities have banned Russia and not Israel from competing in international football.

Fifa, football’s world governing body that claims to be a human rights advocate, barred Russia from competing in international football four days after the invasion of Ukraine.

Yet two years on from the beginning of the Gaza war, no action has been taken against Israel, who are due to face Norway in a World Cup qualifier on 11 October.

The Ireland manager sounded surprised and a little uncomfortable when asked for his thoughts on the conflict, but gave an honest answer to the question.

“Wow, Israel question, political question. I need to be careful what I say here,” he told reporters. “I don’t think my opinion on that one matters, but you have pointed directly at me.

“I don’t see the difference in Fifa and Uefa banning Russia and not Israel, I don’t see the difference, but I am not speaking on behalf of the FAI or anyone. I just don’t see the difference.

“Would I have struggled if Israel were in our group and we had to play them? I wouldn’t have had a problem with that, but obviously, it’s an absolute tragedy what is happening [in Gaza], and if Fifa and Uefa are banning one nation for the same thing, I don’t see the difference.”

Asked to clarify if he felt the same rules should apply to Israel as Russia, Hallgrímsson added: “That’s my opinion, but it’s only my opinion. I hope you respect that one. I am not going into the political area.”

The Football Association of Ireland have faced growing calls to take an official position on the matter and are expected to vote on the issue later in the year, pending the outcome of a discussion at their AGM on 8 November.

Many members of the Irish footballing community, including Bohemian FC, Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne, Cork City, DLR Waves, Peamount United, the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland (PFAI), the Irish Football Supporters Partnership (IFSP), the Dublin & District Schoolboys/Girls League (DDSL), and the Irish Universities Football Union (IUFU), have backed calls to boycott Israel.