Minister leaves door open for pubs to open late if Ireland qualify for World Cup

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs Helen McEntee has not ruled out the possibility of allowing pubs to temporarily extend their opening hours for the World Cup if the Republic of Ireland qualifies.

With 10 days to go until Ireland face Czechia in the World Cup play-off semi-final in Prague on 26 March, pressure has been mounting on the government to change pub licensing laws so Irish fans can enjoy the matches taking place in Canada, Mexico and the United States in the summer.

Due to the time difference, many of the games will take place in the middle of the night, Irish time.

Asked about the government’s position today while at a sports diplomacy event in Boston, where she is representing Ireland as part of the St Patrick’s Day festivities, McEntee said a decision on the issue will be made closer to the time.

She noted that it is the Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, who will decide on the matter, but said that when issues like this have emerged in the past, “we’ve always found ways around it”.

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“It’s not just about having the craic and having a laugh. We have serious sportsmen and women who are doing fantastic work and achieving so much. So there doesn’t always have to be that alcohol angle to it. At the same time, it obviously adds to some of the viewing for people as well,” McEntee said.

The minister made the remarks at Fenway Park, Boston’s famous baseball stadium, where she was speaking at the launch of the Irish government’s sports diplomacy strategy in the United States.

The strategy sets out Ireland’s priorities for using sport as a tool in international relations, with the event today attended by sporting leaders, athletes, club representatives and sports technology companies.

As part of the strategy, a €1 million fund to support high-impact projects connected to sports diplomacy will be created.

Speaking at the event, McEntee said the new strategy is designed to use sport to advance Ireland’s interests and values worldwide.

The minister highlighted that sport is an increasingly important link between Ireland and the United States, pointing to major events and collaborations such as the College Football Series that has taken place in Dublin in recent years; the NFL game held in Ireland; and the Ryder Cup, which will take place in Adare in 2027.

Written by Jane Matthews and posted on TheJournal.ie