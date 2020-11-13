BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 13 November 2020
Henderson and Stockdale ruled out as Ireland make late changes

Andrew Conway and Quinn Roux come into the starting XV against Wales.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 13 Nov 2020, 6:16 PM
39 minutes ago 4,058 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5266158
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED two late changes to their team to face Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup this evening [KO 7pm, RTÉ/Channel 4].

Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have been ruled out.

Quinn Roux comes into the second row in place of Henderson, while Andrew Conway – who had initially been left out of the matchday squad – comes into the back three on the right wing as Hugo Keenan shifts to fullback in place of Stockdale.

Henderson has been ruled out due to “a medical issue,” according to the IRFU. 

The IRFU say Stockdale has suffered a calf injury. The Ulsterman “presented with calf soreness and following a scan has been ruled out of the game this weekend,” reads a statement from the union.

The changes mean that Tadhg Beirne comes onto the bench.

Ireland (v Wales):

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Quinn Roux
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Ed Byrne
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Tadhg Beirne
20. Will Connors
21. Conor Murray
22. Billy Burns
23. Keith Earls

