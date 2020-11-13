Henderson and Stockdale ruled out as Ireland make late changes

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED two late changes to their team to face Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup this evening [KO 7pm, RTÉ/Channel 4].

Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have been ruled out.

Quinn Roux comes into the second row in place of Henderson, while Andrew Conway – who had initially been left out of the matchday squad – comes into the back three on the right wing as Hugo Keenan shifts to fullback in place of Stockdale.

Henderson has been ruled out due to “a medical issue,” according to the IRFU.

The IRFU say Stockdale has suffered a calf injury. The Ulsterman “presented with calf soreness and following a scan has been ruled out of the game this weekend,” reads a statement from the union.

The changes mean that Tadhg Beirne comes onto the bench.

Ireland (v Wales):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Quinn Roux

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Ed Byrne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Tadhg Beirne

20. Will Connors

21. Conor Murray

22. Billy Burns

23. Keith Earls