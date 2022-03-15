Henrik Stenson named 2023 European Ryder Cup captain

HENRIK STENSON WILL captain the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, golf chiefs announced on Tuesday.

The first Swede to be named European captain boasts an impressive Ryder Cup record, helping Europe to victory over the United States in three of his five appearances as a player.

The 2020 vice-captain will be looking to reclaim the Ryder Cup following victory for the USA at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin last September.

Advertisement

It's official, @HenrikStenson is our man 🇸🇪 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) March 15, 2022

“It is a huge honour and I was humbled to get the call confirming the news,” Stenson, 45, said in a statement released by Ryder Cup Europe.

He was selected by a five-man panel including the three most recent European skippers — Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clarke.

“I would like to thank the selection panel for believing in me and will say to them, and every European golf fan, that I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned in the quest to get the Ryder Cup back in European hands,” said Stenson.

The 2023 edition of the biennial competition is being staged at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, from September 25 to October 1.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

– © AFP 2022

Ireland internationals Devin Toner and Lindsay Peat were our guests for The Front Row’s special live event, in partnership with Guinness, this week. The panel chats through Ireland’s championship chances ahead of the final round of Guinness Six Nations matches, and members of the Emerald Warriors – Ireland’s first LGBT+ inclusive rugby team – also join us to talk about breaking down barriers in rugby. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud