Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 15 March 2022
Advertisement

Henrik Stenson named 2023 European Ryder Cup captain

The next edition of the biennial competition takes place in Rome.

By AFP Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 1:51 PM
1 hour ago 821 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5711694
Henrik Stenson.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Henrik Stenson.
Henrik Stenson.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HENRIK STENSON WILL captain the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, golf chiefs announced on Tuesday.

The first Swede to be named European captain boasts an impressive Ryder Cup record, helping Europe to victory over the United States in three of his five appearances as a player.

The 2020 vice-captain will be looking to reclaim the Ryder Cup following victory for the USA at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin last September.

“It is a huge honour and I was humbled to get the call confirming the news,” Stenson, 45, said in a statement released by Ryder Cup Europe.

He was selected by a five-man panel including the three most recent European skippers — Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clarke.

“I would like to thank the selection panel for believing in me and will say to them, and every European golf fan, that I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned in the quest to get the Ryder Cup back in European hands,” said Stenson.

The 2023 edition of the biennial competition is being staged at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, from September 25 to October 1.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

– © AFP 2022

Ireland internationals Devin Toner and Lindsay Peat were our guests for The Front Row’s special live event, in partnership with Guinness, this week. The panel chats through Ireland’s championship chances ahead of the final round of Guinness Six Nations matches, and members of the Emerald Warriors – Ireland’s first LGBT+ inclusive rugby team – also join us to talk about breaking down barriers in rugby. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie