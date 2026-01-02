More Stories
Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
FreeHurling

Henry Shefflin steps away as Ballyhale Shamrocks manager

Shefflin was named as Kilkenny’s Under-20 manager last September.
3.17pm, 2 Jan 2026

KILKENNY GREAT HENRY Shefflin has resigned as senior manager of Ballyhale Shamrocks.

He was named as Kilkenny’s Under-20 manager last September.

Shefflin led Ballyhale to a senior Kilkenny title in 2025, in his second stint as manager.

Shamrocks lost out by a point to Wexford’s St Martin’s in the Leinster final in December.

In his first spell with the club, Shefflin bagged two All-Irelands as manager in 2019 and 2020, before joining the Galway senior inter-county set up. 

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, Ballyhale chairperson Aidan Cummins said: “Henry is manager of the Under-20 hurling side for the county and is starting a new business so it’s understandable he can’t maintain everything.

“We set out a goal at the start of the year to be competitive again and achieved the Leinster win. We’re very thankful to Henry and his backroom teams and wish him well in everything he is doing going forward.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie