Henry Shefflin steps away as Ballyhale Shamrocks manager

KILKENNY GREAT HENRY Shefflin has resigned as senior manager of Ballyhale Shamrocks.

He was named as Kilkenny’s Under-20 manager last September.

Shefflin led Ballyhale to a senior Kilkenny title in 2025, in his second stint as manager.

Shamrocks lost out by a point to Wexford’s St Martin’s in the Leinster final in December.

In his first spell with the club, Shefflin bagged two All-Irelands as manager in 2019 and 2020, before joining the Galway senior inter-county set up.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, Ballyhale chairperson Aidan Cummins said: “Henry is manager of the Under-20 hurling side for the county and is starting a new business so it’s understandable he can’t maintain everything.

“We set out a goal at the start of the year to be competitive again and achieved the Leinster win. We’re very thankful to Henry and his backroom teams and wish him well in everything he is doing going forward.”