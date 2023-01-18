Advertisement
Wednesday 18 January 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Read Next
More Stories
PA Henry Slade.
# Available for selection
England's Henry Slade cleared for Six Nations after red card rescinded
Exeter player was sent off for a dangerous tackle on the Bulls’ South Africa full-back Kurt-Lee Arendse last Saturday.
606
1
30 minutes ago

HENRY SLADE IS available for England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland on 4 February after the red card he received for Exeter Chiefs against the Bulls on Saturday was rescinded.

Slade was sent off for a dangerous tackle on the Bulls’ South Africa full-back Kurt-Lee Arendse in a 39-28 Champions Cup defeat in Pretoria.

European Professional Club Rugby announced on Wednesday that the decision had been overturned by an independent disciplinary hearing.

It clears Slade, 29, to face Castres in Exeter’s final Champions Cup pool game on Saturday as well as compete for a place in England’s midfield for Steve Borthwick’s first game in charge at Twickenham.

– © AFP 2023

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     