Henshaw a doubt for Leinster's clash with Connacht

LEINSTER CENTRE ROBBIE Henshaw is a doubt for his side’s URC clash with Connacht on Saturday due to a finger injury.
Ireland international Henshaw was forced off in the first half of Leinster’s win over Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday due to a finger issue.
Leinster say that the 32-year-old will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his availability for the meeting with Connacht at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday evening.
Meanwhile, number eight James Culhane is nearing a return from his knee injury.
23-year-old Culhane suffered his knee issue when he was tackled during Leinster’s win over Zebre in October, with the injury ruling him out of involvement for Ireland XV against Spain the following month.
Culhane is due to resume training with Leinster this week and the province say that a final call on his potential involvement against Connacht will be made in the coming days.
Hugo Keenan, Jamie Osborne, Ryan Baird, Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, RG Snyman, and Jimmy O’Brien remain on Leinster’s injury list.
