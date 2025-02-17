Here's a look at the new jersey Ireland will wear in Cardiff on Saturday

THE FIRST images have emerged of the new jersey Ireland will wear in their Six Nations clash away to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The new alternate white kit will help spectators and TV viewers impacted by colour blindness.

Ireland have traditionally worn their green home jerseys against Wales, whose first-choice shirts are red.

However the combination of red and green can be a particular issue for people with colour vision deficiency (CVD).

CVD affects roughly one in 12 men and one in 200 women.

Traditionally in rugby, it was the home side who changed their kit in the event of a colour clash.

But since 2024 the Six Nations has followed the football approach, with the home side staying in their first-choice colours.

We'll wear our new alternate white kit in Cardiff on Saturday to help supporters impacted by colour blindness! ⚪️#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/h1D22FiGck — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 17, 2025

Additional reporting by AFP