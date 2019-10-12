This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's what Ireland now need to do to qualify for Euro 2020

The Boys in Green will now almost certainly have to beat either Denmark or Switzerland in their final two games.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 14,298 Views 20 Comments
HERE’S HOW Group D looks as it stands, following Ireland’s draw with Georgia and Denmark’s win over Switzerland.

group d

And here are the remaining fixtures…

15 October

Gibraltar v Georgia

Switzerland v Ireland

15 November

Denmark v Gibraltar

Switzerland v Georgia

18 November

Gibraltar v Switzerland

Ireland v Denmark

Georgia and Gibraltar can no longer qualify from the group, meaning Ireland, Denmark and Switzerland will fight it out for a coveted top-two spot.

Let’s assume Switzerland and Denmark both beat Gibraltar, then the points tallies would be as follows…

Denmark 15

Ireland 12

Switzerland 11

And while it’s less of a given, Switzerland would be expected to beat Georgia at home. If they do, the table reads as follows.

Denmark 15

Switzerland 14

Ireland 12

Therefore, it’s likely Ireland will need at least three points in their final two games against Switzerland and Denmark.

A win against the Swiss in Geneva on Tuesday would see them qualify, though it seems an unlikely outcome based on today’s performance.

A draw against Switzerland, provided the Swiss don’t suffer any shocks thereafter, would mean Ireland would go into their final game in November needing to beat Denmark at home.

A loss versus the Swiss would also leave Ireland needing to beat the Danes in their final game.

If Ireland don’t beat the Swiss, a draw would be significantly better than a loss. A point apiece for their two rivals would mean that presuming the Danes beat Gibraltar, they will qualify and consequently have nothing to play for in Dublin aside from the prestige of finishing top of the group.

It should also be pointed out that finishing third would not necessarily mean Ireland cannot qualify for Euro 2020. They could still potentially make it through via the Nations League play-offs, as explained in detail here.

