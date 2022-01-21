Former Wales and Lions hooker Richard Hibbard retires at 38

FORMER WALES HOOKER Richard Hibbard announced his retirement from all professional rugby union with immediate effect on Friday.

Hibbard won 38 caps for his country and also featured in all three Tests for the 2013 British and Irish Lions during the combined side’s 2-1 series win in Australia.

At club level, he made more than 170 appearances for the Ospreys, a team formed out of a merger between Neath and Swansea, before joining English Premiership side Gloucester.

Hibbard then returned to Wales to play for the Newport-based Dragons in 2018.

“Well, I guess I’m very sad to say that, unfortunately, my body has finally said ‘enough is enough’,” Hibbard said in a Dragons statement.

“Disappointingly, it’s at such a young age of 38. What a ride it has been. I have been lucky enough to do everything I’ve wanted and more, in this great game.”

Dragons rugby director Dean Ryan added: “‘Hibbz’ has been an important figure during my time at Dragons, both his efforts on the field and his work developing youngsters within our squad.

“His contribution to Welsh rugby has been enormous over the years, especially when you consider what he achieved and the impact he made for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.”

– © AFP 2022

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud