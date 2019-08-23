This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Napoli shell out €42m for Mexico and PSV star Lozano

The 24-year-old winger joins Carlo Ancelotti’s side after two years in the Eredivisie.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Aug 2019, 10:36 AM
1 hour ago 1,263 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4778886
The winger has been at PSV since 2017.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The winger has been at PSV since 2017.
The winger has been at PSV since 2017.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

NAPOLI HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Mexico international winger Hirving Lozano from PSV in a deal worth a reported €42 million.

Lozano’s move from the 2018-19 Eredivisie runners-up had long been anticipated thanks to his standout showings with both club and country in the last two years.

He leaves Eindhoven having contributed 40 goals and 23 assists in 79 appearances and reportedly signed a five-year deal with his new club.

Lozano has already started the season with PSV, though he picked up a knock against ADO Den Haag in his most recent Eredivisie outing that may yet rule him out of Napoli’s Serie A opener against Fiorentina tomorrow.

He joins Carlo Ancelotti’s side with Napoli having looked to bolster their attack over the summer in a bid to close the gap to champions Juventus having finished 11 points adrift in second last term.

Lozano likely will slot into what could be a fearsome attacking trident with the 24-year-old on one side, captain Lorenzo Insigne on the other and Arkadiusz Milik up top.

Veteran attacker Dries Mertens also remains in the ranks for the Partenopei.

Lozano Napoli Source: Twitter/SSC Napoli

Lozano, along with now former PSV team-mate Erick Gutierrez, began his career as a teenager for Pachuca and helped them to the 2016 Clausura crown, their sixth league title, and the 2016-17 Concacaf Champions League trophy.

That summer he moved to PSV, but not before his first major international tournament, with then-Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio including “Chucky” (nicknamed after the horror film doll) in his Confederations Cup squad.

Lozano scored in Russia and did so again a year later at the World Cup, notching the lone goal in El Tri’s tournament-opening triumph over reigning champions Germany.

He went onto start all four of Mexico’s matches in Russia, and though he missed this summer’s Gold Cup triumph with an injury, he is set to be the most important player for Tata Martino’s team looking towards Qatar 2022.

Lozano will become the fifth Mexican to play in Serie A after Miguel Layun, Rafa Marquez, Hector Moreno and Carlos Salcedo.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie