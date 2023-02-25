Sligo's Summerhill claim thrilling Hogan Cup semi-final win over Kerry's St Brendan's

Summerhill College College, Sligo 2-11

St. Brendan’s College, Killarney 1-11

Kevin Egan reports from Tuam Stadium

RONAN NILAND’S STUNNING goal in the 55th minute of a thrilling Hogan Cup semi-final at Tuam Stadium this afternoon will be celebrated for years to come in the annals of Summerhill College sporting history.

It salvaged a win from a situation where it looked like St. Brendan’s of Killarney had just about done enough to secure their passage back to Croke Park.

It was a game that Summerhill controlled, but then completely lost their way, to the point that when Darren Ryan edged the Corn Uí Mhuirí champions in front with 50 minutes on the clock, a sixth point in a row for ‘The Sem’, they looked like the nailed on winners.

St. Brendan’s had chances to build on that lead, but weren’t able to take them however, and paid the price when Eli Rooney slipped a pass to Niland, and the centre-forward – who had a very quiet game by his standards up to that point – was able to sprint past the last tackler and pick out the top corner of the net from 15 metres out.

Final whistle CIC 2 -11 St.Brendan’s 1-11 Summerhill now for All Ireland Glory!!! Congrats to all of the team and management 👏👏🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/1nTYkwdFVL — Summerhill College (@cicsummerhill) February 25, 2023

It was the type of slick, stylish attacking play that the Sligo students produced in spades in the first half.

The potency of the Killarney school’s inside forward line was on full view in the early stages when Alex Hennigan rolled in a goal through heavy traffic while Luke Crowley kicked an excellent point to make it 1-1 to a single point, but Summerhill also had plenty of quality in defence, and gradually players like Ronan O’Hehir, Rian O’Callaghan and James Donlon began to exert themselves.

Dillon Walsh kicked two wonderful scores on the run for the Sligo side and Shea O’Neill was prominent close to goal, kicking two excellent marks either side of a score from play for Summerhill.

A huge block from St. Brendan’s captain Cian Lynch prevented the Sem from falling behind to a goal, but Summerhill kept up the pressure to move in front, and then really give themselves a shot in the arm through a Gavin Lynch penalty just before half-time, helping to make it 1-8 to 1-3 at the short whistle.

Crowley and Niland traded points immediately after the break but from then on, St. Brendan’s took complete control, lording proceedings for over 20 minutes. John Kelleher was the star of the show at midfield, picking off a host of superb catches, while Darren Ryan and Charlie Keating also came into the game in the middle third, putting huge pressure on the Summerhill kickout.

Wides kept mounting for St. Brendan’s – they shot six in the second half and 13 in total, while also dropping several shots short of the posts – but inspiration points from Seán Fitzgerald, Jamie Moynihan and Darren Ryan edged them in front for the first time with 50 minutes on the clock.

Advertisement

There was a serious twist to come however, as the Sligo side – who came back from behind three times in their Connacht championship campaign – were able to deliver one more surge.

*****

The result sees Summerhill College into their first Hogan Cup final since 1985 and they will meet Tyrone’s Omagh CBS in that decider.

The other semi-final today saw Omagh cruise past Naas CBS, last year’s champions, by 4-15 to 0-7 in Clones, to advance to the final for the first time since 2007 when the school were previously successful.

Ruairi McCullagh, Conor Owens, Liam Óg Mossey and Caolan Donnelly all hit the net in a comfortable win for the Tyrone side.

Hogan Cup SF (Full Time)



CBS Omagh 4-15 (27)

Naas CBS 0-7 (7)@cbsomagh have secured their place in the Hogan Cup Final on St. Patrick's Day 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/c867w2P3UF — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) February 25, 2023

*****

Scorers for Summerhill College: Gavin Lynch 1-1 (1-0 pen), Ronan Niland 1-1, Dillon Walsh 0-3, Shea O’Neill 0-3 (0-2m), Eli Rooney 0-2 (0-1f), Joe Campbell 0-1.

Scorers for St. Brendan’s: Alex Hennigan 1-1, Luke Crowley 0-3 (0-1f), Callum Cronin 0-2f, Darren Ryan 0-1, Seán Fitzgerald 0-1, Timmy Moynihan 0-1, Jamie Moynihan 0-1, Cian Lynch 0-1.

Summerhill College

Donnchadh O’Brien (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point);

Robert O’Kelly-Lynch (St. Mary’s), Rian O’Callaghan (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), Ronan O’Hehir (St. Mary’s);

Joe Campbell (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), James Donlon (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), Eamon Keane (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point);

Dillon Walsh (Owenmore Gaels), Paul O’Brien (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point);

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Michael Carroll (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), Ronan Niland (St. Mary’s), Mark McDaniel (Coolera Strandhill;

Shea O’Neill (St. Mary’s), Eli Rooney (St. Mary’s), Gavin Lynch (Calry/St. Joseph’s).

Subs: Conor Flynn (S. Mary’s) for Lynch (50), Jamie Walsh (Coolera Strandhill) for Carroll (60), Corey O’Dowd (St. John’s) for Walsh (60+4)

St. Brendan’s Killarney

Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes)

James Williams (Kilcummin), Cian Lynch (Glenflesk), Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes);

Seán Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes), Keelan O’Shea (Kilcummin), Jamie Moynihan (Glenflesk);

John Kelleher (Glenflesk), Darren Ryan (Fossa);

Charlie Keating (Dr. Crokes), Aodhán O’Neill (Renard), Timmy Moynihan (Spa);

Callun Cronin (Glenflesk), Luke Crowley (Glenflesk), Alex Hennigan (Dr Crokes).

Subs: Cillian Courtney (Dr. Crokes) for O’Neill (56), Pádraic Moynihan (Kilcummin) for Cronin (60).

Referee: Christopher Ryan (Galway)

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.