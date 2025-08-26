Hojlund available to face Grimsby despite rumours of Man Utd exit

MANCHESTER UNITED BOSS Ruben Amorim says Rasmus Hojlund is available to face Grimsby in the Carabao Cup despite seemingly heading for the Old Trafford exit.

Hojlund was absent from the United squad for their opening two Premier League matches of the season amid speculation linking him with a move to Napoli.

The 22-year-old Dane’s days at United look numbered following the big-money arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

However, when quizzed whether Hojlund could figure in Wednesday night’s trip to Blundell Park, Amorim said: “All the players are available.

“Then we will make the choice to try to get the best starting XI to win the game.”

United have picked up just one point from their opening two Premier League matches, a defeat at home to Arsenal and Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Amorim admitted he will shuffle his pack against the Sky Bet League Two Mariners.

“We have three games this week,” he added. “We have quality players and we have to rotate to try to win every game.”

Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui is not ready to return, but is edging closer to fitness.The 27-year-old missed most of United’s pre-season fixtures after picking up a thigh injury.

“Maybe he’s going to return next week,” added Amorim.

“We are just finishing some drills with him to make sure he’s not going to have another problem.”

Borussia Dortmund’s summer Premier League recruitment drive continued on Tuesday with the signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea until 2030.England under-21 representative Chukwuemeka, 21, joins for a reported fee of 25 million euros ($29 million).

He spent the second half of last season at Dortmund on loan, staying on as the club made the quarter-finals at the Club World Cup.Chukwuemeka played 17 times for Dortmund in all competitions, scoring once and impressed despite struggling with injury.

* With additional reporting from AFP