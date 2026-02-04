More Stories
Wexford were crowned champions last year. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ready to go

Holders Wexford to face Shamrock Rovers as draw made for All-Island Cup group stage

Women’s Premier Division champions Athlone Town have been paired with Cliftonville Ladies, Cork City and Treaty United.
5.51pm, 4 Feb 2026

THE DRAW FOR the group stage of the 2026 Women’s All-Island Cup was made at the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) Headquarters today.

The latest edition of the competition will feature 12 teams from the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division and four teams from the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership.

16 teams have been split into four groups, with the first of three opening-stage rounds scheduled for 4 April.

The quarter-finals are set for the week ending 13 June, while the semi-finals take place on the week ending 28 June.

The final will be live on TG4 on 18 July, as last year’s champions Wexford aim to retain the trophy.

The dates for specific fixtures have yet to be confirmed, with Wexford against Shamrock Rovers among the early standout ties.

2026 Women’s All-Island Cup

Group 1: Linfield Women, Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers, Wexford.

Group 2: DLR Waves, Galway United, Lisburn Rangers, Peamount United.

Group 3: Athlone Town, Cliftonville Ladies, Cork City, Treaty United.

Group 4: Bohemians, Glentoran Women, Shelbourne, Waterford.

