Homecoming ceremony for Olympians to be held in Dublin after record medal haul

IRELAND WILL TODAY welcome home its 133 athletes from Paris, after it had the most successful Olympic Games in the state’s history.

The athletes will take part in a celebratory homecoming in Dublin city this afternoon to mark Ireland’s biggest-ever medal haul.

Dublin City Council is organising an event in front of the GPO on O’Connell Street to celebrate their success.

The event, which will begin at 12.30pm, is free to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.

Speaking ahead of the homecoming, Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan: “We’ve all enjoyed watching the Irish Athletes do us proud in Paris.

“Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city and country to try and be like them some day,” he said in a statement.

Speaking to Morning Ireland earlier, Geoghegan said of the ceremony: “We may not have Tom Cruise and Snoop Dogg, but we do have Marty Morrissey and Sinéad Kissane.”

Cruise and Snoop Dogg were among those who took part in the closing ceremony last night, as the Olympics torch was handed from Paris to Los Angeles.

Cork rower Fintan McCarthy and Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry, two of our medal-winners, carried the Irish flag during the closing ceremony.

Record medal haul

A total of 64 women and 69 men competed for Team Ireland across 14 sports, winning seven medals in total.

Ireland finished 19th in the overall medal table, with a record tally of four golds and three bronze medals.

Daniel Wiffen, 23, won gold in the men’s 800 metres final and also took a bronze in the men’s 1500 metres final. He was unable to take part in the closing ceremony due to illness.

Thanks everyone who reached out, I’m incredibly disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to be flag bearer last night.



Yesterday I rushed to hospital as I was very unwell with a bug that I am being treated for, and am feeling better now. I hope everyone enjoys the evening… — Daniel Wiffen (@WiffenDaniel) August 12, 2024

Rhys McClenaghan, 25 and from Co Down, won gold in the pommel horse final, in what he called his “redemption story”.

Three athletes retained their Olympic titles from the Tokyo games: Skibbereen rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in the men’s lightweight double sculls; and Dubliner Kellie Harrington in the women’s 60kg boxing event.

Mona McSharry, from Co Sligo, won a bronze medal in the 100 metre breaststroke, while rowers Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch also won bronze.

A second event will be held in Dublin’s north inner city for local hero Harrington at 7pm.

Minister for Sport Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne will later welcome the athletes.

Martin said: “Team Ireland has made the nation so proud, our most successful team ever at an Olympic Games.

“Over these past few weeks, thousands of Irish supporters travelled to France to loudly cheer on the team and it was clear that our athletes greatly appreciated this support.

“Back home in Ireland, there has also been great support for our athletes every step of the way.

“I want to congratulate everyone who has been involved in this endeavour from the athletes to the coaches, the sporting bodies, the Olympic Federation through to the Sport Ireland Institute and beyond.

Byrne added: “We sent our biggest ever team to the Paris Games, and they have returned with our greatest ever medal haul.

“That is an outstanding achievement and I want to congratulate each member of Team Ireland on their performance.”

Transport

Luas Green Line services will be suspended between Dominic and St Stephen’s Green Luas Stops from 9.30am until 10pm today to facilitate the homecoming event.

Luas Green Line services will run between Broombridge and Dominic Luas Stops, and from St Stephen’s Green to Brides Glen Luas Stops only during this time.

The Luas Red Line services will be suspended between Smithfield and The Point stops from 9.30am until 10pm.

Valid Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus.

Buses will be diverted from O’Connell Street from 10am and will re-commence on the north side of the street at 5pm and on the south side of the street at 10pm.

Members of the public are asked to enter O’Connell Street from the O’Connell Bridge end.

