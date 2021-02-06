BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 6 February 2021
Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle defend Irish Champion Hurdle crown in style

Unbeaten record continues for brilliant mare.

By Press Association Saturday 6 Feb 2021, 3:43 PM
Image: PA
THE CHAMPION HURDLE at Cheltenham looms large for Honeysuckle after securing back-to-back victories in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Henry de Bromhead’s superstar mare was made to pull out all the stops to beat the boys in the Grade One contest last season, before going on to claim the notable scalp of Benie Des Dieux in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Having successfully defended her crown in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on her seasonal reappearance, Honeysuckle was all the rage to repeat the feat in the main event on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival – and could hardly have been more impressive under Rachael Blackmore.

After initially tracking the pace-setting pair of Petit Mouchoir and Saint Roi, the seven-year-old was allowed to stride to the front at the end of the back straight and it was obvious the chasing pack were struggling to close the gap.

Such was her advantage, Blackmore was able to allow Honeysuckle to fiddle the final flight before pushing her out to score by 10 lengths, with Abacadabras a clear second ahead of Sharjah in third.

Connections of the winner – now unbeaten in 10 starts – retain the option of bidding for a second Mares’ Hurdle success in the Cotswolds next month, but she appears almost certain to bid for Champion Hurdle glory.

Press Association

