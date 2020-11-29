Honeysuckle digs deep to retain Hatton’s Grace crown

HONEYSUCKLE WON THE Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse for the second successive year – but she was clinging on in the final strides.

Henry de Bromhead’s hugely talented mare was stretching her unbeaten record under Rules to nine — which includes five Grade Ones — yet she was made to pull out all the stops by Stayers’ Hurdle runner-up Ronald Pump.

Rachael Blackmore always had Honeysuckle in the perfect position, just behind the leader Cracking Smart.

The 4-11 favourite was in front early in the straight, with Noel Meade’s Beacon Edge looking her main challenger.

Honeysuckle got in a little close to the second last, allowing Beacon Edge to close, but the mare hit top gear and flew the last, seemingly putting the race to bed.

However, Ronald Pump, racing over a trip arguably short of his best, began to make ground rapidly under Keith Donoghue and was closing with every stride.

The line came just too soon for him, though, and Honeysuckle held on by half a length – with Beacon Edge back in third and Bacardys fourth.

