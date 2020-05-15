Horse racing set for earlier return under 'strict protocols' and behind closed doors

HORSE RACING IN Ireland is set to return under ‘strict protocols’ and behind closed doors on the earlier date of 8 June.

Racing was initially scheduled to return in phase three of the government’s guidelines on 29 June. But following submissions from Horse Racing Ireland, that date has now been brought forward.

According to a report in the Racing Post, a cabinet meeting this afternoon deemed racing eligible to return in phase two of the roadmap.

“It is understood that, among its revisions, the governing body needed to spell out in more detail the extent to which racing behind closed doors would be able to adhere to the various health measures involved in social distancing, contact tracing and numbers on duty at the track,” said the report.

Fine Gael TD Peter Burke also announced the decision, tweeting: “Horse racing to return behind closed doors with strict protocols from June 8. Much needed certainty for the sector.”

Horse Racing to return behind closed doors with strict protocols from June 8th. Much needed certainty for the sector. @HRIRacing @RacingPost @TheIrishField — Peter Burke (@peterburkefg) May 15, 2020

An official confirmation from the government is expected shortly.

10 fixtures were held behind closed doors before racing was suspended at the end of March.

