Friday 15 May, 2020
Horse racing set for earlier return under 'strict protocols' and behind closed doors

The sport will be allowed to return on 8 June.

By The42 Team Friday 15 May 2020, 3:46 PM
20 minutes ago 2,106 Views 17 Comments
A general view of racing in Clonmel.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

HORSE RACING IN Ireland is set to return under ‘strict protocols’ and behind closed doors on the earlier date of 8 June.

Racing was initially scheduled to return in phase three of the government’s guidelines on 29 June. But following submissions from Horse Racing Ireland, that date has now been brought forward.

According to a report in the Racing Post, a cabinet meeting this afternoon deemed racing eligible to return in phase two of the roadmap.

“It is understood that, among its revisions, the governing body needed to spell out in more detail the extent to which racing behind closed doors would be able to adhere to the various health measures involved in social distancing, contact tracing and numbers on duty at the track,” said the report.

Fine Gael TD Peter Burke also announced the decision, tweeting: “Horse racing to return behind closed doors with strict protocols from June 8. Much needed certainty for the sector.”

An official confirmation from the government is expected shortly.

10 fixtures were held behind closed doors before racing was suspended at the end of March.

