5 talking points after Armagh stun Kerry in dramatic All-Ireland semi-final

AFTER ARMAGH’S SEISMIC WIN in Croke Park last night, we look at the key tactical talking points.

*****

1, Who would get joy from each other’s kickout?

The first two kickouts of the game were conceded by the opposition as they were feeling their way into the game. After that, just seven kickouts in the first half were under any pressure, but sometimes the defending side did not go totally man for man.

The first decisive play in this regard came on 45 minutes. Paul Murphy had touched the ball on the ground and Armagh had a free that Rory Grugan converted. Because of this, they were able to position all their players for a press and when Shane Ryan went long, Andrew Murnin grabbed the breaking ball and it made it’s way to Aidan Forker to score instantly.

After that it was sporadic and the lack of options ahead forced both goalkeepers to take more than their allotted time and led to a throw-up ball.

2. Who would mark David Clifford?

When Kerry play, the first marking job anyone looks to is who picks up David Clifford. That’s the gig.

In the last game, Chrissy McKaigue of Derry limited him to 0-3; a pointed free, a mark, and one from play.

Here, he opened his account with a sensational free from the sideline and on the 20 metre line. He had his second free on 23 minutes and swung over a right-footed mark a minute later, after a quick check by Hawkeye.

Thereafter, he scored just one point, from play, five minutes into the second half, finishing off approach play from Tom O’Sullivan. The reason for this was a superb marking job by the unheralded Barry McCambridge, who actually outscored him from play with his fisted goal in the second half.

“What can I say?” asked Kerry manager Jack O’Connor of the Fossa man afterwards.

“He’s double and triple-marked. He’s a key man for us but up to this game, we were getting a lot of scores from other areas. Maybe today we didn’t get as many as we hoped from there but David tried his heart out and gave it everything.”

3. Was the lack of tough games a hindrance for Kerry?

You’d have to say that the provincial system does absolutely nothing for Kerry.

Winning a Munster title by beating a game but limited Cork and then the routine final win over Clare, along with group stage games against Louth, Meath and Monaghan did little for them.

Facing Derry might have been a step up, but the dip in performance levels from their main men in extra time was alarming.

When it went to extra time, although Kerry had to rescue even that, you felt there was only going to be one winner, given how Armagh have been in several extra-time games in recent years.

4. Who got more out of their bench?

The contribution of Kerry’s substitutes against Derry was much lauded, especially as they went at a team that was clearly tired from successive weeks of effort.

While Cillian Burke and Dylan Geaney both scored after being introduced, Armagh got a spectacular return when they rolled the dice.

Two points from play from Stefan Campbell and fouled for a Turbitt free.

Jason Duffy set up a point for Rian O’Neill.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

A point from Jarly Óg Burns and a run that created a Turbitt point, and Turbitt himself who had been taken off, coming back on to score the final insurance point at the very end. 0-7 in total for players who were sprung from the bench.

5. What set of forwards were humming?

At half time, a statistic jumped out. Armagh had converted only six of 15 attempts. Shocking.

More to the point, only Rian O’Neill in their front six had scored from play. Indeed, Conor Turbitt was the only other scorer in that section with two frees.

Whereas Kerry were purring and motoring. Tony Brosnan, Paudie Clifford, Dara Moynihan, David Clifford and Sean O’Shea were all on the scoresheet by half time, with Paul Geaney the odd man out. Midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor also contributed a point in that period.

After half time was another story though. Armagh gained a goal through McCambridge and two typically inspirational points from Aidan Forker, while Campbell and O’Neill brought something completely new to the Armagh cutting edge.

Aidan Forker with selector Kieran Donaghy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

For Kerry, Brosnan, Moynihan and Geaney were all taken off with no scores in the second half. Sean O’Shea only managed a ‘45’ after the break.

When the going got tough, Armagh were able to go through the gears Kerry never thought they had.