Saturday's El Clásico to be shown live on eir Sport

The league fixture will be shown on Irish TV this Saturday, with kick-off at 19:45.

SATURDAY’S EL CLÁSICO will be broadcast live on eir Sport, the broadcaster has confirmed.

La Liga fixtures were until recently exclusive to Eleven Sports, but the online streaming service has since been joined in the market by competitor Premier Sports who have secured a significant portion of those rights in the UK and Ireland.

Eir Sport have obtained the Irish rights to Saturday’s Clásico via Premier, with whom they have a longstanding relationship, and will air the key league encounter live from 19:40 on eir Sport 2. Eleven Sports subscribers in Ireland can also still watch the game as normal.

Kick-off is at 19:45 Irish time.

Saturday’s Clásico in La Liga will be the second time in four days that Real Madrid and Barcelona will have clashed at the Bernabeu: the two Spanish giants will first square off in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday night, with the tie currently balanced at 1-1.

For Irish viewers, Wednesday’s Copa showdown will be shown live only on Eleven Sports. Kick-off is at 20:00 Irish time.

