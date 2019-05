1:12PM

Welcome along to The42’s live coverage of the latest episode of the unspooling farce titled The Race For Fourth Place, which has approached such levels of maddening underachievement that third place is open, too.

Manchester United still have a glimmer of hope of Champions League football next season, but lie three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two games to go. They need to win their final two games, beginning with this afternoon’s trip to Huddersfield Town, who have spent virtually the whole season as ‘already-relegated.’

Chelsea are kicking off against Watford at the same time as things are getting underway at the John Smith’s Stadium, so we’ll keep you up to date with everything that happens in that game, too.

Get in touch with us by commenting below the line, emailing gavincooney@the42.ie or tweeting @gcooney93.

Kick off is at 2pm, and we’ll have team news for you shortly…