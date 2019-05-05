Can Solskjaer’s side nab a top four spot? Follow minute-by-minute coverage of a must-win game.
Big save De Gea! Grant scorches the United defence with his pace, but his shot is blocked by the goalkeeper’s feet. “Classic De Gea” sings Gary Neville.
Lindelof makes another important interception for United. Pritchard zips by Phil Jones and fires the ball across the box for Mbenza, only for Lindelof to intervene.
Big chance for United at the other end, but Mata’s pass for Rashford is slightly too far ahead of him. It would have set up a one-on-one, had the pass been played closer to the striker.
Huddersfield have been the better team for the last few minutes, as Lindelof is forced into cutting out a threatening Pritchard through-ball. He then hustles back to tackle Paul Pogba, to loud cheers.
Something we’ve only just noticed: Paul Pogba arrives at the ground with two sets of headphones.
McTominay clears Mooy’s free-kick.
Phil Jones is booked for a hefty challenge on Hogg on the right-wing.
Update: Alexis and Pogba have ditched their gloves.
McTominay scores past Lossl.
Rashford heads the corner clear. Much better from Huddersfield, though.
United forced into some defending! Pritchard picks out Grant in the box, and his cross is well dealt with by Lindelof. Pogba then conceded a free-kick for a high boot, which Bacuna whips wide…via a deflection. Huddersfield have their first corner.
United are strolling through this game, Huddersfield can’t get near them. Pogba and Rashford just played consecutive backheels in the box, but it came to nothing. Second goal an inevitability, you would feel.
On that theme, Alexis makes a great run toward the right channel behind the Huddersfield defence. He is picked out, and floats a cross to the back post for Pogba, but the cross is slightly misjudged and the midfielder has to throw an acrobatic kick at the ball. It comes to nothing.
Gorgeous piece of play from United, as the ball is threaded through the feet of Alexis, Pogba and Rashford before Mata curls the ball wide. Alexis and Pogba are linking up reasonably well thus far.
Decent chance for Huddersfield. Mata loses the ball in midfield and Bacuna advances toward goal. Instead of slipping in Grant, however, he takes too many touches and curls the ball feebly wide of De Gea’s left-hand post.
Grant was furious that he wasn’t picked out and he has a point: he had a lot of space.
A sighting of Alexis Sanchez. He plays a nice-one two with Pogba in midfield with the back of his heel, which leads to Pogba losing the ball. Alexis responds buy steaming into a tackle to win it back. His work ethic has been good so far, at least.
United have won yet another corner, which Young curled out of play on its way into the penalty area. They are utterly dominant thus far, without really having to do a whole lot.
At Stamford Bridge, it is still goalless between Chelsea and Watford. The hosts have lost N’Golo Kanté to injury, mind.
Another corner for United now, but it’s into the arms of Lossl. United have started well.
…the free-kick leaves Mata’s left foot, travels a few yards and thuds off a head in the Huddersfield wall.
Bacuna fouls Rashford on the edge of the box. It’s slightly to the right-hand side, it may suit Mata’s left foot…
An even better chance for Lindelof! Young’s corner is floated deep to the far edge of the box for the centre-half, who found himself in a laughable amount of space. His chest control was too heavy however, and McTominay was adjudged to have tugged back Kongolo as he pounced on the rebound.
Plenty of goals here for United, Huddersfield are a shambles.
Close to a second for United! Alexis robs Durm of the ball on the touchline, and his cross for Rashford is dealt with by Kongolo for a corner. Said corner found Lindelof but his header was blocked. Another corner incoming.
GOAL! Huddersfield 0-1 Manchester United (McTominay)
An early lead for United: through Scott McTominay but indebted to a feeble error by Jonas Lossl. McTominay’s left-footed shot from the edge of the box was pretty tame, but the Huddersfield keeper somehow managed to allow the ball pass through his legs.
A co-Lossl error….sorry.
…Rashford takes it, and hits it tamely into Lossl’s arms.
Alexis is chopped down, and United win a free-kick in a central area, 30 yards from goal. Four United players standing around it…
‘One Dean Hoyle’ sing the home supporters to their departing chairman.
‘One Ed Woodward’ doesn’t come from the away end, oddly.
Early update: Pogba and Sanchez are wearing gloves. It’s really not that cold in Yorkshire.
Kick-off! We’re underway!
This is a significant day for one of these sides, as after a wretched season the chairman is stepping down and the club is being sold.
That’s Dean Hoyle and Huddersfield, rather than United.
The teams are in the tunnel here, we’re nearly ready to go. A reminder of the state of play…
Jan Siewert arrives. Is he already one of the most forgotten full-time Premier League managers? He may be up there with the likes of Alain Perrin, Les Reed and Ricky Spragia.
With Sanchez starting for United, Solskjaer is listing the injuries they are currently dealing with in that department: Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Greenwood.
That Greenwood gets a mention might indicate how low down the pecking order Alexis finds himself.
“An absolute mystery” says Gary Neville on Sky of what has happened to the Alexis at United.
A reminder that Chelsea/Watford is kicking off at the same time as this game. Eden Hazard is playing for Chelsea, along with the famously lacklustre Gonzalo Higuain.
Watford are more or less at full strength despite the fact the FA Cup final is hovering into view: Troy Deeney and Gerard Delofeu are up front for them.
Solskjaer arrives.
This will be the last Premier League game at the John Smith’s Stadium for a while, otherwise known as the only top flight ground dedicated to the generic names you find seeking the details of the Sale of Goods and Supply of Services Act on a Junior Cert Business Paper.
United starred in arguably its best moment across the last two seasons, a 2-1 giantkilling for David Wagner’s side back in October 2017.
That was a first Huddersfield win over United for 65 years, and inflicted on Jose Mourinho’s team a first league defeat of the season. They fell five points behind Man City as a result, and never recovered.
Surely they won’t lose here again today?
Team news
Three changes for the Terriers from last week’s 5-0 thrashing at Anfield. Aaron Mooy, Chris Lowe and Alex Pritchard come in; Tommy Smith, Steve Mounie and Jon Gorenc Stanković are out.
TEAM NEWS with @ViessmannUK: Head Coach Jan Siewert has made three changes to the #htafc team for today's @premierleague game against @ManUtd; 2pm kick-off.
➡️ @AaronMooy, Chris Löwe and @pritch_93
➡️ @AaronMooy, Chris Löwe and @pritch_93

⬅️ Tommy Smith, Steve Mounié and Jon Gorenc Stanković
United meanwhile, have rung the changes as per. There is a start for a…[checks notes furiously]… Alexis Sanchez. Scott McTominay and Phil Jones are in too, with Ander Herrera dropping to the bench and Romelu Lukaku dropping out of the squad entirely.
The Ghost of David De Gea continues in goal.
🚨 #HUDMUN TEAM NEWS 🚨

Three changes for #MUFC...
Three changes for #MUFC...
Welcome along to The42’s live coverage of the latest episode of the unspooling farce titled The Race For Fourth Place, which has approached such levels of maddening underachievement that third place is open, too.
Manchester United still have a glimmer of hope of Champions League football next season, but lie three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two games to go. They need to win their final two games, beginning with this afternoon’s trip to Huddersfield Town, who have spent virtually the whole season as ‘already-relegated.’
Chelsea are kicking off against Watford at the same time as things are getting underway at the John Smith’s Stadium, so we’ll keep you up to date with everything that happens in that game, too.
Get in touch with us by commenting below the line, emailing gavincooney@the42.ie or tweeting @gcooney93.
Kick off is at 2pm, and we’ll have team news for you shortly…
