Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

FORMER PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.

The American, whose given name is Terry Bollea, was perhaps the most famous wrestler in the United States across several decades.

He was the best-known performer as part of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) before he left the organisation to lead the breakaway New World Order (NWO) in the mid-1990s.

TMZ Sports was the first to report Hogan’s death this afternoon, with Donald Trump Jr among the first to offer sympathies.

Known for his towering 6’7″ physique, bandana and distinctive blond handlebar mustache, he died at his home in Florida, NBC News reported, citing his manager Chris Volo.

WWE also confirmed the news online:

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.

Hogan maintained a presence across US cultural life in recent decades and he famously sued Gawker Media for publishing a video showing him having sex with his then-best friend’s wife.

The lawsuit awarded him $115 million and led to the clsure of the news outlet before it was revealed that Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel had funded Hogan’s case as part of an effort to drive Gawker out of business.

Hulk was also a long-time supporter of Donald Trump and spoke at last year’s Republican National Convention, intoducing Trump on stage.

Written by Rónán Duffy and posted on TheJournal.ie