Hummel protest against Qatar World Cup with plain Denmark jersey

KIT MANUFACTURER HUMMEL have taken a stand against Qatar hosting the 2022 World Cup with their design for the shirts Denmark will wear at the tournament.

The Qatar World Cup has been mired in controversy due to treatment of migrant workers who have built the infrastructure. Human rights groups say that workers are vulnerable to systematic abuse and that thousands have died as a result of poor safety standards.

“With the Danish national team’s new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record,” Hummel said in a statement.

This shirt carries with it a message.



We don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives.



We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn't the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation. pic.twitter.com/7bgMgK7WzS — hummel (@hummel1923) September 28, 2022

Advertisement

“That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons. We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives.

“We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation. We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn’t, we want to make a statement.”