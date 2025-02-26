Advertisement
The Division 1 semi-final between Kilkenny and Limerick last year. Ken Sutton/INPHO
Kilkenny-Limerick game set for St Patrick's weekend as GAA announce refixtures

GAA announce refixture details after last weekend’s postponements.
5.58pm, 26 Feb 2025

THE KILKENNY-LIMERICK hurling league clash will now take place on St Patrick’s weekend after their original fixture was postponed last weekend.

The GAA has announced details for Round 4 football and hurling league games that were called off last weekend due to unplayable conditions caused by poor weather.

Two football league games are set for the weekend of 8/9 March while four hurling ties will take place across the weekend of 15/16 March.

The Division 1A hurling clash between Limerick and Kilkenny is now set for Saturday 15 March at 3.30pm at UPMC Nowlan Park.

In Division 1B, the tie between Laois and Carlow has been rearranged for the weekend of 15-16 March in Laois Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

The Meath hurlers will welcome Down to Trim for their refixed Division 2 meeting on Saturday 15 March (throw-in, 1.30pm), while Armagh v Cavan in Division 3 of the hurling league will take place on the same day in Kingspan Breffni Park at 2pm.

There were two football league games that were affected by the weather last weekend, as Sligo and Clare now prepare to square off in Division 3 at Markievicz Park on Sunday 9 March (throw-in, 1.30pm).

The Division 4 match between Wexford and Wicklow will take place in Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday, 8 March at 6pm.

*****

GAA League Refixtures

Saturday 8 March

  • Division 4 FL: Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm.

Sunday 9 March 

  • Division 3 FL: Sligo v Clare, Markievicz Park, 1.30pm.

Saturday 15 March

  • Division 1A HL: Kilkenny v Limerick, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.30pm.
  • Division 2 HL: Meath v Down, Trim, 1.30pm.
  • Division 3 HL: Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm.

Weekend 15-16 March 

  • Division 1B HL: Laois v Carlow, O’Moore Park Portlaoise (Details TBC).
