Hurling referee Seán Stack. Tom Maher/INPHO
GAA announces Division 1 hurling league final referees

The league deciders will take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Sunday.
12.47pm, 30 Mar 2025
THE GAA HAS appointed Seán Stack and Michael Kennedy as the referees to take charge of the Division 1A and Division 1B finals respectively.

Dubliner Stack will take charge of the Division 1A decider between Tipperary and Cork while Michael Kennedy of Tipperary will referee the Division 1B Final between Waterford and Offaly.

Both finals will take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Sunday, 6 April. Tipperary and Offaly will commence at 1.45pm before Cork and Tipperary square off at 4pm.

Division 1B Final – Sunday 6 April

Waterford v Offaly, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Throw-in 1.45pm

Division 1A Final – Sunday 6 April

Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Throw-in 4pm

