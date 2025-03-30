The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
GAA announces Division 1 hurling league final referees
THE GAA HAS appointed Seán Stack and Michael Kennedy as the referees to take charge of the Division 1A and Division 1B finals respectively.
Dubliner Stack will take charge of the Division 1A decider between Tipperary and Cork while Michael Kennedy of Tipperary will referee the Division 1B Final between Waterford and Offaly.
Both finals will take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Sunday, 6 April. Tipperary and Offaly will commence at 1.45pm before Cork and Tipperary square off at 4pm.
Division 1B Final – Sunday 6 April
Waterford v Offaly, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Throw-in 1.45pm
Division 1A Final – Sunday 6 April
Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Throw-in 4pm
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A division 1b Hurling Match Officials