'There's no point flogging them this time of year' - hurling managers anticipate busy January

LIAM CAHILL HAS characterised January as a “balancing act” month as managers juggle the return of pre-season competitions, strength and conditioning requirements, and players’ Fitzgibbon Cup commitments.

Speaking after recent challenge matches, Cahill, John Kiely, and Ben O’Connor noted the logistical issues involved in fulfilling the schedule of New Year’s fixtures.

Tipperary open their campaign on Saturday against Waterford at Clonmel Sportsfield (2pm throw-in). Limerick meet Clare at the same time at Tulla before welcoming Cork to the Gaelic Grounds on Wednesday evening (7.35pm).

For Cahill, the return of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League, after a year off, means they will have to adjust their All-Ireland winning template from 2025.

“It does change the dynamics of how we prepared last year versus this year because there was a huge opportunity to do a high volume of physical work,” he said. “Now, trying to get the physical work in and coordinate it with games coming is difficult.

“We did play a number of challenges in January last year, so these Munster League games will be organised as competitive challenge games, for the want of a better word.

“No disrespect to the competition itself but it’s a great opportunity for us to have really competitive, meaningful games that will give us great preparation leading into the National Hurling League.

“So there’s a bit of a balancing act alright but it’s that opportunity to look at newer members and give them high-level action before the National League starts.”

Limerick boss John Kiely has previously advocated for scrapping pre-season competitions to allow more focus on physical preparation for the season ahead.

When the Munster Hurling League was last played in 2024, Limerick’s fixture against Cork was postponed three times due to adverse weather conditions before the tournament was eventually cancelled.

“We have two games in four days. It’s a tight schedule. One on the 3rd, one on the 7th. It will be a tight turnaround,” said Kiely.

“I’m praying that the weather will play ball and that we’ll be able to get out and play those games. It has been a challenge in the past to get them played in that week.

“Fitzgibbon has been brought forward by a week as well, into that 7th, 8th of January window, which is going to make it really tight on numbers for us.

“We have 13 playing Fitzgibbon Cup, so that’s going to be a challenge. It’s important that they get to play with their college. We’re always very, very positive towards that competition. It’s a great space for the lads to grow as hurlers at that level.

“For that game on the 7th, in particular, other players will have to play. Listen, they need to get game time too. It’ll all work itself out, I’m sure.”

That evening’s fixture against Cork, which will be broadcast live on TG4, clashes with UL and Mary I’s Fitzgibbon Cup openers. The Rebel camp will also be affected as UCC meet MTU Cork the following evening.

New Cork manager Ben O’Connor emphasised the importance of protecting those players with the busiest schedules.

“You can’t be flah-ing the lads. If they’re playing on a Wednesday night, they can’t train on Tuesday night, they can’t train on Thursday night.

“We’d be all about the players and Ian [Jones] and Cathal [O’Brien] in the strength and conditioning, they’ll be looking at all the figures.

“We’ll be looking after the players. There’s no point flogging them this time of year if they’re not going to be fit for when we want them in the championship.”

With those considerations in mind, Munster GAA has announced that games will be played over 60 minutes this year, rather than 70.

