Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations

SCOTLAND CENTRE HUW Jones is expected to miss the rest of the Six Nations due to a knee injury sustained in the defeat against Ireland last weekend.

The 25-year-old suffered ligament damage during Saturday’s 22-13 loss at Murrayfield.

“Scotland centre Huw Jones is unlikely to play any further part in the 2019 Six Nations,” said a Scottish Rugby statement.

“The Glasgow Warriors midfielder sustained knee ligament damage in the national team’s round two defeat to Ireland at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, with scan results suggesting the injury recovery time would likely be beyond the reaches of the current campaign.”

Full-back Stuart Hogg, meanwhile suffered shoulder ligament damage in the same game. While Hogg is almost certain to miss Scotland’s next game against France, he has not yet been ruled out of the final two rounds against Wales and England.

The statement said Hogg was under the joint care of the Glasgow and Scotland medical teams, “with his rehabilitation progress and review ongoing”.

© – AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: