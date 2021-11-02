Ireland braced for Japan's 'shock factor' - Henderson

IAIN HENDERSON’S EXPERIENCES of playing Japan boils down to two vastly different encounters.

His first meeting with Jamie Joseph’s high-tempo outfit was that harrowing day in Shizuoka back in 2019. The second was a much more comfortable 28-10 win while wearing the red of the British and Irish Lions last summer.

That run-out in Murrayfield didn’t carry the same high-stakes of a World Cup pool game, but both days left a lasting impression with the Ulster lock. Win or lose, Japan can leave you gassed.

“They’re impressive. They shock teams, they shock teams and audiences. You have to remove that shock factor and understand that’s the way they’re going to be,” Henderson said.

They’re going to play with tempo, they’re going to play with speed. They’ve got incredible speed throughout their whole team. That’s exciting to see, it’s exciting to watch, but it’s very difficult to play against. If you’re aware of that and understand that’s how they’re going to play you can sort of dictate the pace with your own team’s tempo.

“We have our game plan and the way we think we can beat them so that’s what we’re going to stick to.”

At 29, Henderson represents one of the more experienced heads in the Ireland pack, but the competition for a place in Andy Farrell’s second row looks as healthy as ever, with James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Ryan Baird and Ultan Dillane all pushing for inclusion.

And Henderson says he has been particularly impressed with how Baird and Thomas Ahearn have slotted into the international set-up.

Leinster’s Baird already has five caps to his name, while Ahern spent last week with the squad as a development player before returning to Munster this week.

“They’re incredible athletes and they have a real desire to learn,” Henderson said of the pair.

They’ve come into the environment and Andy and his coaches have made a great environment for them and given them a lot of space to grow. It’s good to see them adding in meetings and discussing things with us, lineouts and things, and when the older heads in the group get our heads together they’re adding into that.

“It was great having Thomas in last week, Bairdy has been in for a bit and he adds a different dynamic to training, always flying around at 100mph, which is great to see. They’re two exciting prospects for the future.”

Henderson was also asked about comments he made to BBC NI’s Ulster Rugby Show in September, in which he was critical of Warren Gatland’s game-plan and selection policy during the Lions tour.

“A lot of those comments, lines were lifted and probably misconstrued a little bit,” Henderson said.

“I wasn’t in touch with Gats (since). Like I said at the time, I would have a lot of faith in Gats’ decisions. It was tough.

“I was just delighted to be there, to be involved. For anyone to be involved in a Lions tour, it’s incredibly special. And I was fully aware prior to the Lions team announcement that there was a chance that mightn’t happen for me.

“So being out there, it was obviously disappointing not being selected. But being able to bounce back in and get training, have pre-season with Ulster has been brilliant, and absolutely amazing getting back down here in camp and having a really good week’s prep last week and this week has started off really well too.”