Dublin: 15°C Friday 21 October 2022
Ian Baraclough sacked as manager of Northern Ireland

Irish FA cites ‘record of results’ as reason for parting company with coach.

14 minutes ago 428 Views 0 Comments
Ian Baraclough.
Image: PA

IAN BARACLOUGH HAS been sacked as manager of the Northern Ireland men’s team due to poor results.

Baraclough took over from Michael O’Neill as Northern Ireland manager in June 2020. Since then, he has overseen 28 games, winning six and losing 14. 

The 51-year-old, who has previously managed Sligo Rovers and Motherwell, has been under pressure following a Nations League campaign where his team claimed five points from a possible 18.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said in a statement: “Under Ian’s stewardship we have seen the introduction of new players who will wear the green jersey with pride for years to come and for this we place on record our gratitude.

“However, in light of the overall record of results on the pitch, the Irish FA Board has subsequently taken this decision.

“We wish Ian the very best for the future and thank him for his contribution to football in Northern Ireland.”

Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood said: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Ian for his commitment to the role of senior men’s manager.

“I, on behalf of the Irish Football Association and the wider football family here in Northern Ireland, wish him every success in the future.”

