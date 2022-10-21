Ian Baraclough sacked as manager of Northern Ireland

IAN BARACLOUGH HAS been sacked as manager of the Northern Ireland men’s team due to poor results.

Baraclough took over from Michael O’Neill as Northern Ireland manager in June 2020. Since then, he has overseen 28 games, winning six and losing 14.

Advertisement

The 51-year-old, who has previously managed Sligo Rovers and Motherwell, has been under pressure following a Nations League campaign where his team claimed five points from a possible 18.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said in a statement: “Under Ian’s stewardship we have seen the introduction of new players who will wear the green jersey with pride for years to come and for this we place on record our gratitude.

“However, in light of the overall record of results on the pitch, the Irish FA Board has subsequently taken this decision.

“We wish Ian the very best for the future and thank him for his contribution to football in Northern Ireland.”

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood said: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Ian for his commitment to the role of senior men’s manager.

“I, on behalf of the Irish Football Association and the wider football family here in Northern Ireland, wish him every success in the future.”