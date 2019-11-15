Ex-Munster man Keatley to start for Benetton in Champions Cup opener against Leinster

EX-MUNSTER OUT-half Ian Keatley has been named to start for Benetton Rugby in their Champions Cup opener against Leinster at the RDS tomorrow (kick-off 15.15, BT Sport).
Keatley signed for the Italian side in January of this year.
The Dubliner, who has earned seven caps for Ireland, spent eight years with the Irish province having previously joined from Connacht in 2011.
But the arrival of Joey Carberry to Munster left Keatley with limited game time, and he made just four appearances off the bench in the Guinness Pro14 last season.
He played out the rest of the season with London Irish before linking up with Benetton who have picked up two wins from six games so far in the Pro14 campaign.
The 32-year-old will now prepare to line out in the number 10 jersey when Benetton travel to Dublin tomorrow afternoon.
🦁 I 23 LEONI SCELTI PER AFFRONTARE LEINSTER— Benetton Rugby 🦁 (@BenettonRugby) November 15, 2019
🏆 1º Round @ChampionsCup
📅 16.11.2019
⌚️ 15:15 🇮🇪 16:15 🇮🇹
📱 #LEIvBEN
🖥 @DAZN_IT pic.twitter.com/DhXXLU3C0u
Benetton Rugby
15 Jayden Hayward
14 Angelo Esposito
13 Ignacio Brex
12 Alberto Sgarbi (C)
11 Luca Sperandio
10 Ian Keatley
9 Dewaldt Duvenage
1 Nicola Quaglio
2 Hame Faiva
3 Marco Riccioni
4 Irné Herbst
5 Dean Budd
6 Giovanni Pettinelli
7 Abraham Steyn
8 Nasi Manu
Replacements
16 Engjel Makelara
17 Federico Zani
18 Tiziano Pasquali
19 Marco Fuser
20 Marco Lazzaroni
21 Toa Halafihi
22 Tito Tebaldi
23 Tommaso Allan
