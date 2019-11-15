Ex-Munster man Keatley to start for Benetton in Champions Cup opener against Leinster

Keatley is enjoying a new chapter in his career at Benetton.

EX-MUNSTER OUT-half Ian Keatley has been named to start for Benetton Rugby in their Champions Cup opener against Leinster at the RDS tomorrow (kick-off 15.15, BT Sport).

Keatley signed for the Italian side in January of this year.

The Dubliner, who has earned seven caps for Ireland, spent eight years with the Irish province having previously joined from Connacht in 2011.

But the arrival of Joey Carberry to Munster left Keatley with limited game time, and he made just four appearances off the bench in the Guinness Pro14 last season.

He played out the rest of the season with London Irish before linking up with Benetton who have picked up two wins from six games so far in the Pro14 campaign.

The 32-year-old will now prepare to line out in the number 10 jersey when Benetton travel to Dublin tomorrow afternoon.

Benetton Rugby

15 Jayden Hayward

14 Angelo Esposito

13 Ignacio Brex

12 Alberto Sgarbi (C)

11 Luca Sperandio

10 Ian Keatley

9 Dewaldt Duvenage

1 Nicola Quaglio

2 Hame Faiva

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Irné Herbst

5 Dean Budd

6 Giovanni Pettinelli

7 Abraham Steyn

8 Nasi Manu

Replacements

16 Engjel Makelara

17 Federico Zani

18 Tiziano Pasquali

19 Marco Fuser

20 Marco Lazzaroni

21 Toa Halafihi

22 Tito Tebaldi

23 Tommaso Allan

