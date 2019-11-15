This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Munster man Keatley to start for Benetton in Champions Cup opener against Leinster

The Dubliner will start at out-half in the RDS.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 15 Nov 2019, 3:07 PM
1 hour ago 2,433 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4893304
Keatley is enjoying a new chapter in his career at Benetton.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Keatley is enjoying a new chapter in his career at Benetton.
Keatley is enjoying a new chapter in his career at Benetton.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

EX-MUNSTER OUT-half Ian Keatley has been named to start for Benetton Rugby in their Champions Cup opener against Leinster at the RDS tomorrow (kick-off 15.15, BT Sport).

Keatley signed for the Italian side in January of this year.

The Dubliner, who has earned seven caps for Ireland, spent eight years with the Irish province having previously joined from Connacht in 2011.

But the arrival of Joey Carberry to Munster left Keatley with limited game time, and he made just four appearances off the bench in the Guinness Pro14 last season.

He played out the rest of the season with London Irish before linking up with Benetton who have picked up two wins from six games so far in the Pro14 campaign.

The 32-year-old will now prepare to line out in the number 10 jersey when Benetton travel to Dublin tomorrow afternoon.

Benetton Rugby 

15 Jayden Hayward
14 Angelo Esposito
13 Ignacio Brex
12 Alberto Sgarbi (C)
11 Luca Sperandio
10 Ian Keatley
9 Dewaldt Duvenage

1 Nicola Quaglio
2 Hame Faiva
3 Marco Riccioni
4 Irné Herbst
5 Dean Budd
6 Giovanni Pettinelli
7 Abraham Steyn
8 Nasi Manu

Replacements
16 Engjel Makelara
17 Federico Zani
18 Tiziano Pasquali
19 Marco Fuser
20 Marco Lazzaroni
21 Toa Halafihi
22 Tito Tebaldi
23 Tommaso Allan

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
