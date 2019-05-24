This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish second row Nagle joins Zebre after leaving Leinster

The Cork native had spent the second half of the season on loan at Ulster.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 24 May 2019, 4:37 PM
By Ryan Bailey Friday 24 May 2019, 4:37 PM
IAN NAGLE’S MOVE to Zebre has been confirmed by the Italian club as the second row leaves Leinster after three years at the eastern province. 

The Cork native played just 19 games for Leinster during his three seasons at the RDS and spent the second half of this season on loan at Ulster, where he featured 11 times. 

Ian Nagle Nagle spent the second half of this season on loan at Ulster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Nagle, who also had stints with his native province Munster, Newcastle and London Irish, will now continue his career in Italy with Pro14 outfit Zebre.

The 30-year-old will link up with Michael Bradley’s side ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. 

“I am very happy to have accepted the offer from Zebre and I look forward to working together with my new coaches and team-mates,” he said.

“It is a very important moment for the future of Italian rugby. Zebre have a very ambitious plan, being part of it will give me a special charge. I have always been positively impressed by the great passion of Italian rugby players and fans.

“The purposeful and attacking game set by the technical staff is certainly very stimulating for every player.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

