Irish second row Nagle joins Zebre after leaving Leinster

IAN NAGLE’S MOVE to Zebre has been confirmed by the Italian club as the second row leaves Leinster after three years at the eastern province.

The Cork native played just 19 games for Leinster during his three seasons at the RDS and spent the second half of this season on loan at Ulster, where he featured 11 times.

Nagle spent the second half of this season on loan at Ulster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Nagle, who also had stints with his native province Munster, Newcastle and London Irish, will now continue his career in Italy with Pro14 outfit Zebre.

The 30-year-old will link up with Michael Bradley’s side ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

“I am very happy to have accepted the offer from Zebre and I look forward to working together with my new coaches and team-mates,” he said.

“It is a very important moment for the future of Italian rugby. Zebre have a very ambitious plan, being part of it will give me a special charge. I have always been positively impressed by the great passion of Italian rugby players and fans.

“The purposeful and attacking game set by the technical staff is certainly very stimulating for every player.”

