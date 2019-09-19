'I’d be gone!' - Kane told to consider Tottenham exit

HARRY KANE HAS been told to consider making a move away from Tottenham, with former England star Rio Ferdinand admitting he would be “gone” if left facing a similar situation.

A product of Spurs’ academy system, Kane has remained loyal to the club that handed him his big break.

The England forward is tied to a long-term contract and has offered no indication that he is considering a fresh start elsewhere, with Kane having scored 168 goals in just 258 appearances for his north London employers.

Ferdinand, though, feels that the 26-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the finest No.9s on the planet, deserves to be challenging for major honours and needs to acknowledge that the clock is ticking .

The former United defender, who won countless trophies during an iconic spell at Old Trafford, told BT Sport : “If you look at it as if you’re an individual, put yourself in Harry Kane’s shoes, you’re saying ‘I’m off’.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, I’d be gone because I’ve not got time to hang around. I could get injured next season, I could lose form etc. I want to win now.

“I’ve given most of my career to this club and they haven’t [won anything]. Yeah, you go very close, you can keep going very close, they’ve been close a few times of winning the league and then obviously the Champions League. It’s not enough.

I can understand [Christian] Eriksen, you can understand Eriksen’s frustrations and wanting to leave and saying ‘I want to go somewhere and potentially win something’, not be a maybe.”

While Ferdinand believes Kane should be asking questions of whether his ambition can be matched at Spurs, Peter Crouch believes patience is required under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine is considered to have carried the club a long way since 2014 , with major silverware the only box left to be ticked.

Former Tottenham striker Crouch said: “Everyone talks about ‘they need to win silverware, they haven’t won for so long’. But people forget where Tottenham were before Pochettino and where they are now.

“He’s moved the club on so, so far and now people expect them in the Champions League and they now expect the possibility for them to win the Premier League and they were a million miles away from that before he arrived.”

