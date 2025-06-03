Reigning champion Swiatek to face top seed Sabalenka in Roland Garros semi

TRIPLE DEFENDING CHAMPION Iga Swiatek marched into the last four at Roland Garros on Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over 13th seed Elina Svitolina.

Swiatek bested the former world number three 6-1, 7-5 in just over 90 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier to continue her bid to equal a 102-year record by winning four successive French Open titles.

The Polish fifth seed will face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals after the Belarusian earlier bested Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the last eight.

“Aryna is always a challenge, she has a game for every surface. I need to focus on myself, do the work and just go for it,” said Swiatek.

The rivals have never met at Roland Garros, but Swiatek emerged the victor in their last two meetings on clay — in the finals of the Madrid and Italian Opens last season.

“It’s going to be a tough match but I’m happy for the challenge,” the 24-year-old added.

After starting sluggishly in her fourth-round win over former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, where Swiatek found herself 6-1, 2-0 down before kicking into gear, she hit the ground running on Tuesday.

Swiatek broke Svitolina’s serve in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead, before outlasting her opponent in two lengthy, tightly-contested games to consolidate her advantage.

The five-time Grand Slam winner then served out the opener to 15 on a gusty centre court in Paris.

The pair exchanged consecutive breaks of serve early in the second set, but neither could seize the advantage until Swiatek forced the breakthrough at 5-5 with a powerful forehand down the line.

Swiatek showed her killer instinct by holding again to 15 and sealing the win with back-to-back aces.

Defeat for Svitolina means the 30-year-old Ukrainian has never progressed further than the quarter-finals at Roland Garros despite reaching the last-eight stage five times in her career.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka ended Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen’s winning streak on the Paris clay with a straight-sets victory on Tuesday to seal herself a spot in the semis.

The top seed from Belarus won through 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 against the Chinese eighth seed in just under two hours on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka fought back after struggling in the first set against Zheng, who had beaten her in the last eight on clay in Rome last month, extending her record against the Chinese player to 7-1.

“The last tournament I was pretty exhausted,” said Sabalenka.

“Today I was more fresh I was ready to battle, to fight and give everything.

“Honestly, I was actually glad that I lost that match because I needed a little break before Roland Garros.”

On Tuesday, Sabalenka once again got the upper hand over Zheng, who had been on a winning streak of 10 matches on the Paris clay after her run to Olympic gold last year.

Zheng broke and led 4-2 in the first set. But numerous unforced errors — 31 in total — allowed the Belarusian to come back.

The second set was also tight before Sabalenka broke back to lead 4-3, taking advantage of her opponent’s errors.

Sabalenka converted her first match point on a poorly-controlled drop-shot from Zheng to reach her seventh semi-final of the season.

“That was a true battle. Honestly I have no idea how I was able to break her back and get back in the first set,” said Sabalenka.

“I was just trying to fight and I was just trying to put as many balls as I could back in. I didn’t start well but I’m really glad I found my rhythm and won this match. It was a tough one.

“I was just more fresh today and I was ready to battle, fight and leave everything that I have on court to get this win. I think that’s about it.”

Sabalenka advances to her 11th major semi-final overall, and her second in Paris following her run in 2023, which ended in a three-set loss to Czech Karolina Muchova.

“I think we are all here for one reason, everyone wants that beautiful trophy,” said Madrid Open winner Sabalenka.

“I’m really glad that I have another opportunity, another semi-final, to do better than I did last time. I’m ready to go out there and fight and compete for every point.”

A three-time Grand Slam winner — winning the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024 and the reigning US Open champion — Sabalenka is chasing her sixth Grand Slam final berth.

– © AFP 2025