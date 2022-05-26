Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 26 May 2022
Advertisement

World number one Swiatek racks up 30th successive victory after straight sets win at French Open

Iga Swiatek defeated Alison Riske of the United States to reach the French Open third round.

By Press Association Thursday 26 May 2022, 6:23 PM
32 minutes ago 259 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5775231
Iga Swiatek celebrates a point at the French Open.
Image: Matthieu Mirville/Dppi
Iga Swiatek celebrates a point at the French Open.
Iga Swiatek celebrates a point at the French Open.
Image: Matthieu Mirville/Dppi

WORLD NUMBER ONE Iga Swiatek racked up her 30th successive victory on Thursday with a 6-0, 6-2 demolition of Alison Riske of the United States to reach the French Open third round.

Poland’s Swiatek, the 2020 champion in Paris, is on the best streak since Serena Williams’s 34-match winning run in 2013.

The 20-year-old will face Danka Kovinic of Montenegro for a place in the last 16.

Swiatek raced through the first set against 43rd-ranked Riske in just 21 minutes and was 3-0 up in the second before the American avoided a ‘double bagel’.

The Pole still managed to take her record of 6-0 sets in 2022 to a season-leading 15.

– © AFP 2022

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie