World number one Swiatek racks up 30th successive victory after straight sets win at French Open

WORLD NUMBER ONE Iga Swiatek racked up her 30th successive victory on Thursday with a 6-0, 6-2 demolition of Alison Riske of the United States to reach the French Open third round.

Poland’s Swiatek, the 2020 champion in Paris, is on the best streak since Serena Williams’s 34-match winning run in 2013.

The 20-year-old will face Danka Kovinic of Montenegro for a place in the last 16.

Swiatek raced through the first set against 43rd-ranked Riske in just 21 minutes and was 3-0 up in the second before the American avoided a ‘double bagel’.

The Pole still managed to take her record of 6-0 sets in 2022 to a season-leading 15.

