Monday 30 May 2022
World number one Swiatek survives scare to reach French Open quarter-finals

After dropping the first set, Iga Swiatek defeated Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen.

By AFP Monday 30 May 2022, 7:44 PM
38 minutes ago 263 Views 0 Comments
Iga Swiatek in action at the French Open.
Image: Matthieu Mirville/Dppi
Image: Matthieu Mirville/Dppi

WORLD NUMBER ONE Iga Swiatek survived a scare at the hands of injured Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen on Monday, dropping the first set in their French Open last-16 clash before going on to make the quarter-finals with a 32nd successive win.

Swiatek prevailed 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 to equal the third best winning streak this century set by Justine Henin 14 years ago.

In an 82-minute opening set, 74th-ranked Zheng saved five set points, had two of her own and then clawed her way back from 2/5 down in the tiebreak to stun the top seed.

As the 2020 Roland Garros champion’s streak looked in peril, Zheng required a medical timeout at 0-3 in the second set for a leg injury.

Zheng, who had defeated 2018 champion Simona Halep on her way to the fourth round, returned with her right thigh heavily strapped and quickly dropped the second set.

Swiatek carved out a double break in the decider and will face US 11th seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals.

– © AFP 2022

