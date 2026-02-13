Igor Tudor verbally agrees to become Tottenham’s interim manager

IGOR TUDOR HAS verbally agreed to take charge of Tottenham on a deal until the end of the season, the Press Association understands.

Spurs dismissed Thomas Frank on Wednesday following a dismal display in a 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle.

That loss left the club 16th in the Premier League and only five points above the relegation zone.

It is understood Tottenham’s players have been given time off until Monday due to the club being without a weekend match after their FA Cup exit in January, and Tudor, 47, could well be in place to greet the returning squad.

Former Croatia international Tudor was dismissed by Juventus last October following an eight-match run without a win.

Prior to his six-month stint at Juventus, Tudor has also had managerial spells with Galatasaray, Udinese, Marseille and Lazio.

Spurs had been looking for an interim head coach for the final three months of the 2025/26 campaign before selecting from a wider pool of candidates, which is likely to include former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino after his United States commitments at the World Cup.

Marco Rose, formerly of RB Leipzig, and ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic were also reported as candidates for the interim role.

Former Spurs player Robbie Keane has also been linked with the job. Earlier this week, the former Republic of Ireland international said he “can’t help speculation” following his Ferencváros side’s 4-0 win over Csákvár, before walking out of a TV interview.

Tottenham’s next fixture is a north London derby at home to rivals Arsenal on 22 February.