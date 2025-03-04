Bulgaria boss quits ahead of Ireland play-off

BULGARIA’S MANAGER, ILIAN Iliev has tendered his resignation ahead of their Nations league play-off against Ireland.

“Today the coach of the Bulgarian national team Ilian Iliev submitted his resignation electronically. It will be considered at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Bulgarian Football Union, which will be held next week,” The BFU said in a statement.

Iliev was appointed in 2023. He has also managed the Cherno More at the same time, with the double jobbing leading to questions about conflicts of interest.

Bulgaria finished runners-up in the League C of the Uefa Nations League, Bulgaria and were drawn against Ireland, who finished third in League B.

The first leg of the play-off takes place on Thursday, 20 March in Plovdiv with the second on Sunday, 23 March at the Aviva Stadium. The winners will compete in League B in late 2026.