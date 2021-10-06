Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 6 October 2021
Gundogan to pay for 5,000 trees to be planted following natural disasters in Germany and Turkey

‘It cannot be denied that climate change played a certain role in this,’ said the Manchester City midfielder, who is also auctioning off football memorabilia.

By Press Association Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 2:47 PM
Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.
Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.
Image: Imago/PA Images

Ilkay Gundogan is to pay for 5,000 new trees to be planted following huge natural disasters in Germany and Turkey.

The Germany international has also pledged to raise more funds to support regions destroyed by floods and fire.

Large parts of Germany and Belgium suffered catastrophic flooding in July after a period of extreme rainfall. Turkey, from where Gundogan’s parents hail, was one of a number of countries to experience deadly wildfires amid soaring summer temperatures.

It is widely believed climate change played a huge part in both disasters and Gundogan wants to both raise awareness of the issues and support the relief effort.

As well as donating the trees, he will also do this by auctioning some football fan prizes, including match tickets, shirts and boots via https://www.unitedcharity.de/en/Specials/Ilkay-Guendogan.

Gundogan said: “I have been very concerned about both these tragedies.

“For me, who has family and friends in both countries, it was hard to believe. It cannot be denied that climate change played a certain role in this.

“It is particularly important that we set an example now, that events like these in summer 2021 do not become a daily occurrence for our children.

“Even in primary school, we learn how important trees are for mankind and for our climate.

“I would like to play a small part with this campaign to draw more attention to this issue, but also to contribute financial support.”

Press Association

