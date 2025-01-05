Ilona Maher’s Bristol debut ends in defeat as record crowd watch on at Ashton Gate

SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION Ilona Maher’s eagerly-anticipated Bristol debut ended in defeat as Premiership champions Gloucester-Hartpury beat the Bears 40-17 at Ashton Gate.

American back Maher has more than eight million followers across Instagram and TikTok, making her the world’s most followed rugby player.

Maher’s mere presence generated a Bristol record crowd of 9,240 for a women’s game – and league-highest for a standalone fixture – with the 28-year-old having a 20-minute introduction off the replacements’ bench.

Maher won Olympic sevens bronze with the United States in Paris but she has not played 15s since 2021.

She is hoping to reacquaint herself with the format in a bid to gain selection for the USA squad that will travel to the England-hosted World Cup later this year.

The USA’s opening World Cup game is against tournament favourites England in Sunderland on 22 August.

Her three-month Bristol contract began in a repeat of last season’s Premiership final, going on after 60 minutes with her team 18 points adrift following a Gloucester scoring burst of three tries in eight minutes that secured a bonus-point.

Maher had already made a significant impact, underpinning a considerable increase in replica shirt sales, while Bristol’s Instagram following has risen from 21,000 to 67,000 since her signing was announced.

Maher rose to fame on social media through combining messages of body positivity and female empowerment with her signature sharp sense of humour.

She was also runner-up on Dancing with the Stars and received the afternoon’s biggest cheer when she replaced Reneeqa Bonner and lined up on Bears’ right wing.

Maher made her presence felt in a couple of rucks and looked for work off the wing, but she could make little impact to the overall picture and did not receive a pass as Bristol finished second-best despite tries from Millie David, Alisha Joyce-Butchers and Sarah Bern.

Gloucester-Hartpury outscored them on tries as Emma Sing, Natasha Hunt, Maud Muir, Rachel Lund, Mia Venner and Georgia Brock touched down, with Sing kicking five conversions.