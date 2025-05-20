'I'm not a clown' - Postecoglou

ANGE POSTECOGLOU angrily defended his managerial record ahead of Tottenham’s Europa League final against Manchester United after a disastrous Premier League season, stating: “I’m not a clown”.

Spurs face United in Bilbao on Wednesday with a chance to win their first trophy for 17 years, which would mean qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Postecoglou, whose side are 17th in the Premier League — a place below United — has been under mounting pressure over recent months as results have nosedived.

Many observers believe the Spurs manager could be out of a job regardless of the result at the San Mames stadium in northern Spain against Ruben Amorim’s fellow strugglers.

Postecoglou was asked at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday whether he was aware he was walking a fine line between infamy and history ahead of the match.

“That depends on your outlook, but I’ll tell you one thing — irrespective of tomorrow, I’m not a clown, I never will be mate,” he said, directly addressing a reporter who had used the word in an article.

“It’s really disappointing that you use such terminology about a person who for 26 years, without any favours from anyone, who’s worked his way to being in a position where he’s leading out a club in a European major competition, for you to suggest that somehow us not being successful means that I’m a clown.”

- Trophy drought -

The former Australia and Celtic boss said he had worked tirelessly to turn things around at Spurs, who have not won a trophy since 2008 and have not tasted European success since 1984.

“I’ve tried as hard as I can to stick to that process in getting the club to a position where they can challenge for trophies and at the same time, rejuvenate the squad and change the playing style,” he said.

“It has been a fair assignment with plenty of challenges along the way.

“With such a big game tomorrow, there is an opportunity to fulfil at least the main task I was given, which was to bring trophies to the club.”

Postecoglou said he had not addressed his future with his players because it would not be “helpful”.

“I’ve said to the lads from day one, nothing is guaranteed in life, nothing is guaranteed in sport. You’ve just got to try and make sure you take every opportunity before you, and that’s what I’ve done my whole career,” he added.

“I’ve been in this position before, where the big game was the last game I managed. It’s not unusual territory for me.”

He said: “My future is assured. I wouldn’t be the first person who changes jobs. We all change jobs. I’m sure you’ve had more than one job. My future is assured. I’ve got a beautiful family, I’ve got a great life.

“I’ll keep on winning trophies until I finish, wherever that is. Don’t worry about my future, mate.”

But the 59-year-old feels he still has a job to do at Spurs, who finished fifth in the Premier League in his first season in charge, in 2023/24.

“I really feel like we’re building something, and what a trophy does is hopefully accelerates that,” he said.

“So I still think there’s a lot of work to be done. That’s quite obvious with the challenges we’ve had this year, but also there’s been some growth that I’d like to see through.”

Postecoglou confirmed that Lucas Bergvall would not be fit to face United. James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are also out.

But Pape Matar Sarr is available after he was taken off in the 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Friday.

Meanwhile, Amorim said he cannot explain why the club’s fans and board are backing him despite the team’s dismal domestic form ahead of Wednesday’s all-English Europa League final.

The Red Devils are having their worst top-flight campaign for 50 years, since they were relegated in 1974, but the coach is not under the same pressure as his opposite number in the final, Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou.

United have not won any of their last eight Premier League matches, but their thrilling run to the Europa League final has given fans some moments of ecstasy.

“I know that in this kind of club, also in Tottenham, especially Manchester United, it’s strange because you have some coaches here that lose some games and they are sacked… It’s hard to explain,” Amorim told a news conference Tuesday.

“I think people see what we are trying to do, I think that people see that sometimes I’m thinking more about the club than myself.

“People understand, especially the board, that we have a lot of issues that in the context, is really hard.”

Postecoglou is expected to be sacked by Spurs if they lose the final in Bilbao, however, there is little to suggest Amorim will not be at the helm of United when next season begins.

“I don’t know how to explain why the fans like me in this moment, it’s hard to explain,” continued Amorim.

“I will try to prove myself to the fans, to the board, but I don’t have an explanation…

“But we will reach a moment where we have to win, no matter what.”

– © AFP 2025