This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 20 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dalton and Harnedy goals help Imokilly hold off Glen for Cork three-in-a-row

The East Cork division are on top again after today’s decider.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 6:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,944 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4859726
More Cork hurling celebrations for Imokilly.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
More Cork hurling celebrations for Imokilly.
More Cork hurling celebrations for Imokilly.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Imokilly 2-17
Glen Rovers 1-16

IMOKILLY HELD OFF a strong second-half challenge from Glen Rovers to make it three consecutive Cork senior hurling titles at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday afternoon.

Leading by 2-10 to 1-7 at half-time, the East Cork divisional side looked set to canter to the first Leeside three-in-a-row since St Finbarr’s did it in 1982, but Patrick Horgan’s points helped the Glen close the gap in the second period.

While the city side never drew level, they were still within a score deep in injury tie when Donal Cronin launched a ball goalwards and Imokilly goalkeeper Darragh O’Callaghan couldn’t claim, however Robert Downey’s equalising attempt fell just wide. Immediately after that, Imokilly sub Shane O’Regan Óg struck to extend the lead to four and ensure that the Seán Óg Murphy would again be retained.

Though the Glen’s Liam Coughlan opened the scoring, Imokilly settled. They looked to have lived up to their pre-match favourites billing as Séamus Harnedy put them 0-4 to 0-2 ahead in the eighth minute, but Glen midfielder Donal Cronin drilled home a wonderful goal to put them ahead, having exchanged passes with Adam O’Donovan.

The lead was fleeting though as Declan Dalton responded by sending an Imokilly free to the net on 13 and they never trailed thereafter. With Bill Cooper impressing in midfield and wing-back John Cronin showing up well, they pushed ahead and were 1-9 to 1-6 to the good after a Dalton free from inside in his own half.

Four of the six allotted minutes of injury time had elapsed by then and there was time for a second goal as a mix-up following a Glen puckout allowed Paudie O’Sullivan to set up Harnedy for another goal and Dalton made it 2-10 to 1-6.

Horgan had the final score of the half though and then the first three of the second half as the gap was closed to three. Cooper stemmed the tide with his second point but still the Glen came and when a Horgan free was followed by Dean Brosnan’s point on 44, it was 2-12 to 1-13.

Imokilly’s experience ensured they never panicked though and Cooper and Harnedy pushed them four clear again, with the lead standing at 2-16 to 1-14 when Dalton grabbed his seventh point on 55.

Horgan and Brosnan kept the Glen in touch, but O’Regan might have ended the contest on 63, only for Hickey to save. That ensured that the Glen were able to force that late levelling chance but it wasn’t to be for them and Imokilly ran out winners.

Scorers for Imokilly: Declan Dalton 1-7 (1-3 frees, 0-1 65), Séamus Harnedy 1-2, Bill Cooper 0-3, Shane Hegarty, Anthony Spillane, Paudie O’Sullivan, William Leahy, Shane O’Regan Óg 0-1 each.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: Patrick Horgan 0-11 (0-7 frees), Donal Cronin 1-0, Dean Brosnan 0-2, Conor Dorris, Liam Coughlan, Dave Noonan 0-1 each.

Imokilly

1. Darragh O’Callaghan (Watergrasshill)

2. Kieran Histon (Cobh)
3. Colm Barry (Castlelyons)
4. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

5. Shane Hegarty (Dungourney)
6. Michael Russell (Aghada)
7. John Cronin (Lisgoold)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
9. Mark O’Keeffe (Fr O’Neills)

10. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)
11. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
12. Anthony Spillane (Castlelyons)

13. Paudie O’Sullivan (Cloyne)
14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
15. William Leahy (Aghada)

Subs

20. Shane O’Regan Óg (Watergrasshill) for O’Keeffe (53)
22. Joe Stack (Castlemartyr) for Leahy (60)

Glen Rovers

1. Cathal Hickey

4. Calvin Healy
2. Stephen McDonnell
3. David Dooling

7. Dave Noonan
6. Brian Moylan
5. Robert Downey

8. Donal Cronin
9. Adam O’Donovan

10. Dean Brosnan
13. Conor Dorris
12. David Cunningham

14. Simon Kennefick
11. Patrick Horgan
15. Liam Coughlan

Subs

18. Adam Lynch for Cunningham (52)
21. David Busteed for Kennefick (57)
19. Dave Tynan for Coughlan (60)

Referee: Nathan Wall (Ballincollig)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie