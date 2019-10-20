Dalton and Harnedy goals help Imokilly hold off Glen for Cork three-in-a-row

Imokilly 2-17

Glen Rovers 1-16

IMOKILLY HELD OFF a strong second-half challenge from Glen Rovers to make it three consecutive Cork senior hurling titles at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday afternoon.

Leading by 2-10 to 1-7 at half-time, the East Cork divisional side looked set to canter to the first Leeside three-in-a-row since St Finbarr’s did it in 1982, but Patrick Horgan’s points helped the Glen close the gap in the second period.

While the city side never drew level, they were still within a score deep in injury tie when Donal Cronin launched a ball goalwards and Imokilly goalkeeper Darragh O’Callaghan couldn’t claim, however Robert Downey’s equalising attempt fell just wide. Immediately after that, Imokilly sub Shane O’Regan Óg struck to extend the lead to four and ensure that the Seán Óg Murphy would again be retained.

Though the Glen’s Liam Coughlan opened the scoring, Imokilly settled. They looked to have lived up to their pre-match favourites billing as Séamus Harnedy put them 0-4 to 0-2 ahead in the eighth minute, but Glen midfielder Donal Cronin drilled home a wonderful goal to put them ahead, having exchanged passes with Adam O’Donovan.

The lead was fleeting though as Declan Dalton responded by sending an Imokilly free to the net on 13 and they never trailed thereafter. With Bill Cooper impressing in midfield and wing-back John Cronin showing up well, they pushed ahead and were 1-9 to 1-6 to the good after a Dalton free from inside in his own half.

Four of the six allotted minutes of injury time had elapsed by then and there was time for a second goal as a mix-up following a Glen puckout allowed Paudie O’Sullivan to set up Harnedy for another goal and Dalton made it 2-10 to 1-6.

Horgan had the final score of the half though and then the first three of the second half as the gap was closed to three. Cooper stemmed the tide with his second point but still the Glen came and when a Horgan free was followed by Dean Brosnan’s point on 44, it was 2-12 to 1-13.

Imokilly’s experience ensured they never panicked though and Cooper and Harnedy pushed them four clear again, with the lead standing at 2-16 to 1-14 when Dalton grabbed his seventh point on 55.

Horgan and Brosnan kept the Glen in touch, but O’Regan might have ended the contest on 63, only for Hickey to save. That ensured that the Glen were able to force that late levelling chance but it wasn’t to be for them and Imokilly ran out winners.

Scorers for Imokilly: Declan Dalton 1-7 (1-3 frees, 0-1 65), Séamus Harnedy 1-2, Bill Cooper 0-3, Shane Hegarty, Anthony Spillane, Paudie O’Sullivan, William Leahy, Shane O’Regan Óg 0-1 each.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: Patrick Horgan 0-11 (0-7 frees), Donal Cronin 1-0, Dean Brosnan 0-2, Conor Dorris, Liam Coughlan, Dave Noonan 0-1 each.

Imokilly

1. Darragh O’Callaghan (Watergrasshill)

2. Kieran Histon (Cobh)

3. Colm Barry (Castlelyons)

4. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

5. Shane Hegarty (Dungourney)

6. Michael Russell (Aghada)

7. John Cronin (Lisgoold)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Mark O’Keeffe (Fr O’Neills)

10. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)

11. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

12. Anthony Spillane (Castlelyons)

13. Paudie O’Sullivan (Cloyne)

14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

15. William Leahy (Aghada)

Subs

20. Shane O’Regan Óg (Watergrasshill) for O’Keeffe (53)

22. Joe Stack (Castlemartyr) for Leahy (60)

Glen Rovers

1. Cathal Hickey

4. Calvin Healy

2. Stephen McDonnell

3. David Dooling

7. Dave Noonan

6. Brian Moylan

5. Robert Downey

8. Donal Cronin

9. Adam O’Donovan

10. Dean Brosnan

13. Conor Dorris

12. David Cunningham

14. Simon Kennefick

11. Patrick Horgan

15. Liam Coughlan

Subs

18. Adam Lynch for Cunningham (52)

21. David Busteed for Kennefick (57)

19. Dave Tynan for Coughlan (60)

Referee: Nathan Wall (Ballincollig)

